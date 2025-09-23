I think you can sue her ? Photo and recording children without their parents / guardian permission already breaking law at my place. Remember, you already diforced with him so only your voice matter in here, act fast before she get indecent materials from your children. Ex: photo them near cigar butt, empty injection / powder, or when they changing clothes. PTA will rob your children latter.
My Ex’s New Girlfriend Crossed a Line With My Kids, So I Revealed Her Secret
Divorce can have devastating consequences, especially when there are kids involved. Things can get even more complicated when an ex-spouse gets into a new relationship or remarries, especially when their new partner doesn’t respect boundaries. One of our readers found that out the hard way.
This is Emma’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My ex and I have been divorced for 2 years now, and we have two kids together. Recently, my ex got a new girlfriend. He introduced us and I thought she seemed nice. But after what I learned the last couple of weeks, I’m not too sure.
It started off small. She posted a photo of my kids at the park. I was uncomfortable, but I didn’t say anything at first because I thought she might not know that it’s bothering me. Then a few days later she posted my kids’ school performance online along with a video of my daughter singing.
That was a bit too much for me. It felt like she was trying to replace me in their lives, and it wasn’t something I was going to stand for. So I politely asked her to stop, but she refused, saying, “It’s just harmless fun.”
Two days ago, things got worse. She tagged my kids in a meme that made them look silly. They laughed about it like it was normal, but I lost it. I texted my ex and asked him to speak to her. But he shrugged it off and said, “She’s part of their life now, get used to it.”
After our conversation, I was furious, so I went onto her Instagram. It was mostly out of curiosity, but I also wanted to see what else she was tagging my kids in. I was horrified to find that she has been using photo’s of my kids for a small blog about “modern parenting.” That wasn’t even the worst part.
What made me sick was that she was actually making money by doing this. I showed this all to my ex, he claimed that he didn’t know and that he would talk to her about it. But I honestly don’t believe him. He was okay with everything else, so why wouldn’t he be fine with this?
Right now, I’m fuming and I need some advice. So Bright Side, what should I do? Should I confront her? Should I get a lawyer involved? Or am I really just overreacting, as my ex says?
Regards,
Emma P.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Emma,
Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your story. We understand how difficult this situation must be, and it must be even harder to think that your ex is not on your side in this case.
You’re not overreacting. What’s happening here isn’t just “harmless fun,” it’s a violation of your children’s privacy and your rights as their parent. Since your ex’s girlfriend is profiting off your kids’ images without your consent, the first step is to document everything.
Then, calmly but firmly, set a clear boundary in writing to both your ex and his girlfriend stating that you do not consent to your children being photographed, posted, or used in any online content. If they ignore you, this isn’t just a parenting disagreement, it’s a legal issue.
Many jurisdictions have strict rules around using minors’ images for profit, especially without parental permission. That’s when you should speak to a lawyer, not only to explore legal options, but also to show you’re serious.
The key here is to keep the focus on your children’s safety and dignity. This isn’t about jealousy or control, it’s about making sure they’re not exploited online by someone who isn’t even their parent.
The situation Emma finds herself in is far from easy. But she isn’t the only one who is struggling with an ex who doesn’t take things seriously.
