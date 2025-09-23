My Ex’s New Girlfriend Crossed a Line With My Kids, So I Revealed Her Secret

Two days ago, things got worse. She tagged my kids in a meme that made them look silly. They laughed about it like it was normal, but I lost it. I texted my ex and asked him to speak to her. But he shrugged it off and said, “She’s part of their life now, get used to it.”

After our conversation, I was furious, so I went onto her Instagram. It was mostly out of curiosity, but I also wanted to see what else she was tagging my kids in. I was horrified to find that she has been using photo’s of my kids for a small blog about “modern parenting.” That wasn’t even the worst part.

What made me sick was that she was actually making money by doing this. I showed this all to my ex, he claimed that he didn’t know and that he would talk to her about it. But I honestly don’t believe him. He was okay with everything else, so why wouldn’t he be fine with this?

Right now, I’m fuming and I need some advice. So Bright Side, what should I do? Should I confront her? Should I get a lawyer involved? Or am I really just overreacting, as my ex says?

Regards,

Emma P.