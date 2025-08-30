My Ex Made an Outrageous Request and My Wife Agreed to It

Hi Bright Side,

I got married to my childhood best friend many years ago. She also happens to also be my sister’s best friend. After a few years of being together, she decided to cheat on me.

Luckily, we didn’t have kids, so divorce was an easy choice for me. A few years later, I found someone much more worthy of my love and time, and we got married after a year of being together. My ex never stopped pestering me even after the divorce.

She kept calling me, begging me to get back together, even when I was dating my now-wife. During the wedding, she went too far and told me she still loved me and wants me to break it off. But, I always gave her the cold shoulder, because he doesn’t deserve my time or attention.

I now have two kids with my wife and haven’t heard from my ex since the wedding, until now. My sister came by the other day with news of my ex, since they still hung out. She said that my ex only has two months to live and requested that I be with her for those couple of months.

My sister told me she doesn’t want anything too intimate, just my presence, but I made my decision clear. I’m not doing it. My sister went behind my back and told my wife about this. My wife pitied my ex and wanted me to reconsider.

But, I can’t. Not after what she did. Is it cruel of me? Am I taking the right decision?

Barry M.