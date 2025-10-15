My MIL Refused to Babysit and Secretly Put My Kid in Daycare—My Payback Tore Her Apart

Dear Bright Side,

We recently moved in with my MIL and asked her to babysit while we worked late. One day, I came home early and found her without my son. Panicked, I asked, and she said, “He’s at the daycare. I’m not a free nanny.”

I was shocked. How could she have done this without our knowledge? It turned out she had asked my husband to sign a Parental Authorization Form for emergencies, claiming it was for activities like hobbies or classes, but she never mentioned daycare.