My MIL Refused to Babysit and Secretly Put My Kid in Daycare—My Payback Tore Her Apart
Her letter:
Dear Bright Side,
We recently moved in with my MIL and asked her to babysit while we worked late. One day, I came home early and found her without my son. Panicked, I asked, and she said, “He’s at the daycare. I’m not a free nanny.”
I was shocked. How could she have done this without our knowledge? It turned out she had asked my husband to sign a Parental Authorization Form for emergencies, claiming it was for activities like hobbies or classes, but she never mentioned daycare.
“You’ll regret it,” I thought. Immediately after the daycare incident, we packed up and left her house. I banned her from seeing my son until she fully understood the boundaries she had crossed. But now she’s demanding that we pay the bill for the days my son attended daycare, and she’s claiming we forced her to babysit.
The truth is simple: no one forced her into anything. She crossed a line, and now she’s trying to twist the story to dodge accountability. If she can’t respect my rules as a parent, then she doesn’t get access to my child, or my wallet. Am I wrong?
— Monica
Monica, we understand your anger about what she did behind your back, especially since it involved your child and decisions you weren’t part of. At the same time, you have to consider that she’s your mother-in-law and his grandmother. Whatever decision you make, she still needs to be part of his life. Maybe try applying these suggestions to help resolve this situation.
- Get the paperwork in order: Call the daycare and clarify who signed the form, what authority it gives them, and whether you can revoke it immediately. Make sure no one except you and your husband can authorize things for your child going forward.
- Put childcare arrangements in writing: Even if it feels “too formal” with family, write down expectations. Spell out clearly: if she’s babysitting, these are the rules, this is the schedule, and this is what she is not allowed to do. That way, there’s no “but I thought...” excuses.
- Address the money claim head-on: MIL saying you owe daycare fees? Nope. Calmly tell her: You enrolled him, you pay. We didn’t agree to this, so we’re not financially responsible. Put it in text/email so you have proof of what was said.
- Protect your husband from manipulation: She tricked him once with the signature — make sure he doesn’t sign anything again without you both reviewing it. Present a united front so she can’t pit you against each other.
- Don’t ban, but pause: Instead of a total ban (which might blow things up long-term), frame it as a “pause until we rebuild trust.” That leaves the door open while keeping your son safe.
- Set supervised visits only: If you allow contact again, make it at your house or a neutral place where you’re present. That way, she can’t go rogue.
- Use the daycare incident as a litmus test: Ask her: Do you admit this was wrong? Do you understand why we’re upset? If she doubles down and blames you, that tells you whether she’s capable of respecting boundaries in the future.
- Reframe the narrative: Right now, she’s spinning the story that she was “forced to babysit.” Get ahead of it. Tell your husband’s siblings/other relatives: We never forced her. She volunteered, then secretly enrolled him in daycare without our knowledge. Stick to the facts.
- Create alternative childcare backups: If part of the reason you leaned on MIL was because of work hours, line up a sitter, aftercare, or swap with friends. That way, you’re never cornered into depending on someone you can’t fully trust.
- Decide your “non-negotiables”: Is it lying? Financial manipulation? Disrespecting parenting rules? Decide now what’s unforgivable, so if she crosses that line again, you and your husband know exactly what consequence follows.
This whole situation shows how even family can cross lines when they don’t take your parenting rules seriously. Monica did what a lot of us would do, she pulled back, set firm boundaries, and protected her kid first. At the end of the day, that’s what parenting is: protecting your child, even if it means ruffling some family feathers.
If you think this story was wild, check out our next one. It’s another reminder that sometimes, saying “no” is the healthiest thing you can do.