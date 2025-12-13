I Refuse to Let My DIL Eat My Groceries—She Needs to Pay

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Susan D., I’m 56, and my son and his wife moved in “just for a few months” after some personal issues. I was happy to help (I stocked the fridge, cooked meals, and tried to make everyone comfortable). But 8 months later, it feels like my home has turned into a free-for-all. My groceries disappear faster than I can buy them, and my son doesn’t seem to care.

Thanksgiving was the last straw. I had carefully planned the meal, saved the turkey, and prepared all the sides for a cozy family dinner. When I went to the fridge, the turkey was gone, I mean it was completely eaten by my daughter-in-law.

I grabbed my phone and sent them a message explaining that I couldn’t cover groceries forever and that she needed to contribute. Instead of understanding, she laughed and said, “It’s your house, but your rules are ridiculous.” My son shrugged like my frustration didn’t even matter.

I’ve always tried to be kind and empathetic, but this feels like blatant disrespect. I want to support them, and I love my family, but I can’t allow my generosity to be treated as an endless privilege. Should I continue paying for everything, or is it fair to insist that my DIL pay for the groceries she eats? I feel guilty for standing my ground, but also angry that my patience has been tested for so long.

— Susan