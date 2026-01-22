I Refuse to Spend Every Weekend With My Husband’s Kids— Now My Marriage Is Falling Apart

Honestly I wouldn't want to be married to someone who tells their children that they're no longer allowed to come over on weekends because their new stepmother wants the house quiet. Anyone who would put their partner before their children isn't someone that I could see myself with. Having your parent choose their partner irrevocably damages a child psyche. If the problem was simply that your stepchildren touch your clothes and jewelry without your permission, I would say your husband absolutely needs to step up and discipline his daughter. But you said yourself that the actual problem is you don't like them being there because you like your weekends to be quiet and relaxing. And young children aren't quiet. So the only way you could actually be happy is if they weren't there, which means they also wouldn't be seeing their father.