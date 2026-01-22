NO, you CAN'T FIX it. HIS children should and will, always come first in his life. However, making his inability to set down some basic respect, and boundaries YOUR fault, is a COMPLETE DEAL BREAKER. HIS desire to handle his children, by letting them do whatever they want, has intruded into YOUR personal space. I am sorry that your husband has NO SPINE. Get out before everything you own, AND hold dear, is destroyed. The children are doing what children do, but your husband is the one letting it happen. Move OUT and Move ON.
I Refuse to Spend Every Weekend With My Husband’s Kids— Now My Marriage Is Falling Apart
Here’s her letter:
My husband and I have been together for 5 years. I knew he had kids from his previous marriage and his ex-wife had primary custody. When we got married and moved in together, his kids would come stay with us every weekend. I know they didn’t look at me as a mom and I was fine with it. They had their mom and I was just an aunt whom they met when they visited their dad.
The weekends started looking different.
Before moving in with my husband, I used my weekends to relax and unwind from a whole week of work stress. Now with the kids coming, my weekends are chaotic, messy, and loud. I tried to be understanding. I knew they needed time with their father, and I never wanted to make them feel unwelcome. But gradually, weekends became overwhelming. They took over the living room, the kitchen, and my personal space. Noise started early and lasted late. My routines disappeared.
My husband was not helpful.
I asked my husband if we could set some basic rules or carve out quiet time. He told me I was overreacting and said, “They’re just kids. They’ll grow out of it.” Nothing changed.
I started leaving my own home to cope.
Eventually, weekends became something I endured rather than enjoyed. So I stopped being there. I stayed with friends or booked short stays just to get some peace. It wasn’t ideal, but it was the only way I could breathe. My husband noticed but didn’t stop me. He said it was “temporary” and that things would settle down. They didn’t.
The weekend that changed everything.
One weekend, I decided to come home earlier than usual. I missed my space and thought maybe things had finally calmed down. As soon as I walked in, something felt off. I went to the bedroom and froze. His teenage daughter was standing in front of the mirror, wearing my clothes and applying my makeup. Not borrowed basics but my shoes, my jewelry, even items I kept tucked away. I felt violated, but what hurt more was what happened next.
I refuse to tolerate this disrespect.
When I confronted my husband, he didn’t apologize. He laughed and said, “She just wanted to feel pretty. It’s not a big deal.” Then he told me I should “share more” if I wanted to be part of the family. In that moment, I realized it wasn’t about the kids. It was about the fact that my discomfort had never mattered.
I finally said what I’d been holding back.
I told him I didn’t feel respected in my own home. That my things, my space, and my feelings had been treated as optional. He said I was making things tense and accused me of trying to compete with his children. That’s when I understood something painful: There was no room for me unless I made myself smaller.
Now I’m left questioning my marriage.
I never asked him to choose between his kids and me. I asked to be considered. Right now, I’m trying to decide whether this is a problem we can fix with honest effort or a sign that I’ve been sidelined in my own life.
What do you think?
Your sincerely,
Tamara
Here’s our advice:
- Look at the response, not just the situation: Conflict in blended families is common and often fixable. What matters most is whether your partner takes your concerns seriously and works with you to address them, rather than dismissing or minimizing them.
- Notice whether effort is shared or one-sided: Honest effort means both adults adjusting, not one person constantly adapting while the other stays comfortable. If change only happens when you remove yourself, that’s worth paying attention to.
- Ask whether there’s room for you as well as the kids: Making space for children shouldn’t require you to disappear in your own home. A healthy family setup allows everyone to feel secure, respected, and considered.
Comments
You can't fix it you are never going to come before his kids my ex husband tried to bring his 14 yr old son on our honeymoon after 2 yrs of me being put last I finally called it quits
Honestly I wouldn't want to be married to someone who tells their children that they're no longer allowed to come over on weekends because their new stepmother wants the house quiet. Anyone who would put their partner before their children isn't someone that I could see myself with. Having your parent choose their partner irrevocably damages a child psyche. If the problem was simply that your stepchildren touch your clothes and jewelry without your permission, I would say your husband absolutely needs to step up and discipline his daughter. But you said yourself that the actual problem is you don't like them being there because you like your weekends to be quiet and relaxing. And young children aren't quiet. So the only way you could actually be happy is if they weren't there, which means they also wouldn't be seeing their father.