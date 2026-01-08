They don't have respect to you at all including your irresponsible cousin. Just block all contact from them, when the next disaster come, don't fix it. Let your cousin fix his own mess.
I Refuse to Let My Cousin Handle the Family Inheritance Just Because He’s the Oldest
Inheritance discussions can bring out long-buried resentments, unspoken expectations, and uncomfortable power shifts. One of our readers, Andrew (29, M) tells us how a decision his family saw as “practical” has left him questioning his role.
Here’s his story:
My oldest cousin, Joe (M, 34) has been jobless for years, drowning in debt, and somehow still protected by the family. Whenever something goes wrong, I’m the one who steps in, covering gaps, smoothing things over, making sure nothing explodes.
My family sees things differently.
That’s why I couldn’t believe it when my grandparents announced they wanted him to handle their inheritance. The reason? He’s the oldest.
I snapped before I could stop myself: “Him? The family disaster?” They brushed it off. Said I was being dramatic. Said they knew what they were doing.
He wanted to talk.
A week later, my cousin asked me to meet him. I assumed he needed help again. Instead, he sat down, opened his bag, and pulled out a neat folder. My name was written on the front. “We need to have a serious conversation,” he said.
I almost smiled. This was coming from someone who borrowed money he couldn’t repay. Someone I’d covered for more times than I could count. But then he opened the folder and was ready to start reading.
Something didn’t add up.
I interrupted him and reminded him that I have a job. That during the day, I’m working. He didn’t argue. He just said, “Well, grandma and grandpa want someone who can respond immediately.”
I nodded, but something in me tightened. Because what he was really saying was that my time, my work, and my life counted less. That being available at all hours mattered more than having boundaries.
I decided to let it go, but I’m still angry.
He closed the folder and said he’d take it from here. That he’d loop me in when needed. The conversation ended politely, almost casually, like nothing important had just shifted.
Later, alone, I kept thinking about it. I hadn’t been careless. I hadn’t ignored anyone. I’d handled things responsibly and protected my own time. I’d assumed that was the right balance.
It really bothered me that my grandparents thought that being at their beck and call was more important. I thought about talking to them, but part of me doesn’t care. Am I wrong for feeling this way?
Andrew
Thank you writing to us. Decisions like this can often leave you feeling confused. Here are some helpful tips to help you understand your feelings:
- Having a life outside family obligations doesn’t make you less dependable: You weren’t avoiding responsibility, you were balancing it with your job and your own needs. That balance is not a character flaw.
- Your grandparents’ expectations are about control, not effort: Wanting someone at their beck and call says more about what makes them feel secure than about how well you handled things.
- Protecting your time isn’t a moral failure: Having boundaries doesn’t mean you care less. It means you’re treating your own work and life as legitimate priorities. It’s okay if others don’t immediately see that as “helpful.”
They say blood is thicker than water, but sometimes family can be the people who hurt you the most! Here’s another story about shocking family betrayal.