My MIL Refused to Respect Our Parenting Rules—Now She Won’t Be Babysitting the Kids

“I had never agreed to this, and we’ve never even talked about it. She just decided to replace their meals with her version of what she thought was better.

When I confronted her, she didn’t apologize. She said, ’I’m feeding them real food. You give them processed junk.’ I was stunned. It wasn’t even about what they were eating anymore, it was about the fact that she made that decision without us. She didn’t respect our rules or our role as parents.

After that, I told her she couldn’t watch the kids anymore. She was furious. Said I was being too sensitive and ungrateful. But to me, trust is everything.

If she could ignore our choices so easily, what else would she change behind our backs? Am I wrong for cutting her off from babysitting?

Sincerely,

Emma”