My Best Friend Betrayed Me in the Worst Possible Way, but Karma Had My Back

Sara goes on to share, “Every time I dated a guy, they’d ghost me for no reason. My best friend, Liv, would say, ’You just have bad luck with men.’ Two months ago, I met a guy. For once, things felt solid. But he vanished too. A mutual friend let it slip: ’Liv told him you were still seeing your ex.’

I confronted her. She didn’t deny it. Just smiled and said, ’You were starting to forget who’s always been there for you.’ I cut her off. Blocked, deleted, everything. Thought it was over.”