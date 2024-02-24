10+ True Stories of People Finding Out Their Partner Was Cheating

According to Esther Perel, a world-renowned couple’s therapist, people cheat because of different reasons, such as mortality, fear of aging, deadness. A fear of life looking just the same for next 25 years is another narrative. When Perel holds seminars on the topic and asks the audience how many of them have been affected by infidelity, 85% of people raise their hand. The following people have shared the story of the moment they found out that their significant other has been having an affair.