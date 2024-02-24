10+ True Stories of People Finding Out Their Partner Was Cheating

According to Esther Perel, a world-renowned couple’s therapist, people cheat because of different reasons, such as mortality, fear of aging, deadness. A fear of life looking just the same for next 25 years is another narrative. When Perel holds seminars on the topic and asks the audience how many of them have been affected by infidelity, 85% of people raise their hand. The following people have shared the story of the moment they found out that their significant other has been having an affair.

  • I was working as a nurse’s aide in a hospital. He showed up at work and I asked why he was there (wasn’t expecting him) so he told me that his friend was upstairs in labor. With his baby. Told him to be gone by the time I got off work. © sassylittlespoon / Reddit
  • Found my wife’s notebook. Written on the first page was a 10-step plan detailing how she was going to leave me for another guy. I turned it into one step. © decorama / Reddit
  • I was engaged to my fiancé and looking forward to marrying him. Thought things were going well. One night, while sleeping over at his place, I get up to use the restroom at night and hear his phone go off (it was plugged in there to charge). I usually respect his privacy, but I thought it was weird for him to get a text at this hour, so I went over to see what it was. It wasn’t good. © yhso0 / Reddit
  • My super genius ex-wife complained about the cost of our joint cell phone bill. She told me I’m using it too much. I never used it except to call her phone, which was free. So I looked over the bill and found the number of the dude she was cheating with. © The-Shadowcatt / Reddit
  • One night she told me not to come over because she wasn’t feeling well. But then my sister wanted this hoodie back that she’d borrowed, so I thought I’d stop over with chocolate and a Slurpee. I knocked on her door. She came to the upstairs window with only a blanket wrapped around her. She was upset, saying that she thought she told me not to come over.
    Told her my sister needs her hoodie, after which I heard a male voice from her bedroom asking, “Who’s that?” I said, “Ah. I see how it is.” She said, “I’ll talk to you tomorrow” and I said, “Probably not. Have a good one.” © thudly / Reddit
  • I worked for dispatch for a cab company, she called a cab to his house at 3AM, I took the call. © bee1039 / Reddit
  • I had been on the road for work. Was supposed to be 10 days, got to go home a day early. Had a friend pick me up at the airport to surprise my wife and 2 children (2 years and 8 months old).
    Walked into my ex and her ’coffee friend’ snuggling on the couch. With. My. Kids. In. The. Same. Room. I was livid. Of course, she denied everything. We split up weeks later. © keiths31 / Reddit
  • I caught my ex thanks to the Pokémon Go game, of all things. She mentioned Pokémon Go was using lots of her data. I explained that in her settings, she could see how much data an app was using. I proceeded to show her and proved to her it wasn’t by pointing out Tinder was using much more data... It was sad but also funny the way it went down. © OfficeOrnament / Reddit
  • For 6 months my ex dressed as a bricklayer and went out from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening. He didn’t go to work, but had his lover pick him up and spend the whole day with her. © Dark_Sub90 / Reddit
  • My ex-wife pretended to be admitted to a mental health ward for long term treatment while actually staying with her new man and cheating on me. © Impossible-Visit-199 / Reddit
  • I was out at a bar with some friends, when I started talking to the people next to me. They were wearing our town’s local social sports club shirt. So I asked them if they knew my wife, who was in the club.
    They responded with “Yeah I know her, I hear she is cheating on her husband.” I then reply, “I am her husband” and ran out the bar crying. © CooktheChickens / Reddit
  • I knew a guy years ago that was a private investigator. Many times he was approached by a spouse who suspected their partner was cheating. He had a slam-dunk strategy.
    He would suggest his client sign up for a course, whether a hobby thing, or educational. The key was that the class would happen for a period of weeks, all on the same day of the week, and all at the same time of day. Then, while his client was in class, he would follow the spouse. Caught them every time. © PJMurphy / Reddit
  • I received an anonymous email from someone who felt I “deserved to know” that he was seeing someone else. The email included details about the relationship and several screenshots. 99% sure it was sent by his side chick who wanted a promotion to main chick. I gracefully gave her the promotion, and he found a replacement for her old position shortly thereafter. © apostate456 / Reddit
  • He apparently wrote an address wrong and the love letter he wrote was returned to our home. It was a great way to come back from vacation. © Character_Moment_689 / Reddit
  • My 5-year-old grandson told me! He said, “You aren’t my favorite pop pop...Rodney is!” I said, “Who is Rodney?” The rest is history. © Able-Acanthisitta681 / Reddit

