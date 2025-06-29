What 9 Art Muses Whose Beauty Received Eternal Life in Masterpieces Looked Like in Reality

Victorine Meurent was a musician and tried her hand at artistry. She performed, playing guitar and violin. In addition to that, she taught how to play these 2 instruments and sang in cabarets. She was nicknamed La Crevette (the shrimp) because of her petite stature and red hair.

Although Meurent was an accomplished artist, she is remembered by the general public as one of Édouard Manet’s favorite models. In 1863, he painted 2 paintings — Luncheon on the Grass and Olympia (left photo above). At various times, Meurent also posed for Manet’s close friends Edgar Degas and Belgian painter Alfred Stevens.