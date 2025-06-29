I Refused to Have Meetings During My Lunch Break, So I Taught My Boss a Good Lesson
We all know that one boss, the kind who’s got a sixth sense for scheduling meetings at exactly the wrong time. Sometimes, employees get creative and instead of complaining or pushing back, they let actions do the talking. And in the case we’re about to share, one very hungry employee decided it was time for their boss to learn a lesson, not through confrontation, but through clinking cutlery and unapologetic munching mid-meeting.
OP shared their story on Reddit.
I used to take my lunch break at the same time every day, from 12 to 1. I don’t eat breakfast (just coffee and lots of water), so my lunch is essential, and I can’t just skip it. My calendar was blocked, but my boss (newly promoted, power-tripping) started scheduling meetings right in the middle of it.
The first couple times, I let it slide. Figured maybe it was urgent. But then it became a pattern. I pushed back and reminded him that it was during my break, and he said, “Well, we all have to make sacrifices sometimes.”
Cool. Got it. Next meeting, I showed up with a full plate of spaghetti and meatballs. Had my camera on and mic unmuted, slurping and chewing, occasionally gave thumbs up while mid-bite.
A few days later, it repeated, so I brought sticky wings. Last week on Thursday, it happened again, glad I still had my pizza. He finally asked: “Do you have to eat during the meeting?”
I smiled and said, “We all have to make sacrifices sometimes.”
It’s Friday today. We didn’t have any meetings during my lunch hours this week.
It became a party for Redditors!
- My husband had a job where the HQ was based one time zone behind. They would always try to schedule meetings early evening his time, so he started scheduling meetings at 7 AM his time. They got the message. © Knitsanity / Reddit
- “Do you have to have a meeting while I’m eating?” It would have been a pretty good response, too. © Legitimate-Drink-173 / Reddit
- I got my lunch blocked off. Anyone (including my boss) schedules a meeting, I’m declining it. If it is truly an emergency, I’ll help, but a lack of planning/ awareness isn’t my problem.
I did get “coached” for telling a project manager to be better at their job if the only time he can find everyone to meet is over lunch. I lean into being the grumpy old man at work. © Unknown author / Reddit
- My boss gets annoyed when people schedule meetings during lunch hours (11-1). She says her rule of thumb is that if you schedule a meeting during those hours, you have to provide lunch for all attending. I’m always hoping she schedules a meeting during lunch because she always follows through on it. © TheAlexLe / Reddit
- I had a new manager try that, and I kept declining the meeting invites. When he asked why, I responded, “It’s lunchtime. That’s, I have lunch at lunchtime.” © TildaTinker / Reddit
