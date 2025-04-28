My SIL Excluded Me From a Family Vacation—And Now I Know the Ugly Truth

Dear Bright Side,

I (31F) have been with my husband (33M) for 7 years, married for 4. His younger sister (29F) has never liked me—she’s always made snide comments and treated me like an outsider.

Last month, my SIL planned a family cabin trip. Everyone was invited except me. It was scheduled while I was away for work, and when I asked if we could move the date, she refused. My husband told me it wasn’t a big deal and that I was overreacting.