“Is That Boy Alright?” Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Leaves People Worried in New Pic

Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying precious moments with her relatives ahead of her youngest child, Moses, starting college this autumn. The 51-year-old performer shared an uncommon photo of herself with her children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, on her Instagram Stories on Friday, and the lovely family captured everyone’s attention.

In the snap, Paltrow is beaming with joy, wearing a blue blouse and white pants, as she hugs her kids, who are positioned beside her. Her daughter, Apple, is dressed in a red and white checkered dress, grinning at the camera, while her son, Moses, is clad in a maroon polo shirt and beige trousers.

When asked about the traits she appreciates in her children and any concerns she might have, Paltrow responded, “I think my kids both really know themselves very well, and that’s a trait about them that I both love and admire.” She continued, “I guess one I worry about for both of them is anxiety. This is, as we know, the anxious generation. So that’s probably what I worry about.”

People on the internet were thrilled to see the children, as they are seldom seen in the public eye. One commenter noted, “Handsome lad, beautiful girl too,” while another wrote, “Moses is very feminine. Beautiful.”



While we agree that Paltrow’s kids look fantastic, many people online were worried about Moses’s appearance in the photo, as one fan commented, ’’Her son doesn’t look very healthy,’’ while another wondered, ’’Is it me, or do his eyes seem a little vacant?’’ A third asked, ’’Is that boy alright?’’