The Artist Gave Disney Princesses Realistic Bodies, and the Result Is Powerful

What if Disney princesses looked a little more like real people? One artist set out to answer that question by reimagining beloved characters with realistic bodies. By giving these iconic figures more natural and relatable shapes, the artwork challenges long-standing beauty standards while offering a fresh, eye-opening perspective on the characters we grew up with.

The Real Mermaid

Tired after work

Sun-kissed

A warrior

A simple worker

Amazed by glam

Becoming a woman

Crowded tram

A powerful woman

Dirty job

These fresh takes give new life to the princesses we thought we knew. More of contemporary art you can find here, 15+ Illustrations From an Artist, Showing That All Women Are Beautiful No Matter What Anyone Else Thinks.

