King Charles’ Gift to Princess Lilibet on Her Birthday Accentuated Their Family Feud

Princess Lilibet celebrated her third birthday on June 4th, and according to a royal expert, she received a special gift from King Charles. But there is more to tell behind the curtains.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hosted a big birthday bash at their home in Montecito, California, inviting their close friends to celebrate the occasion. However, the ongoing feud with the Royal Family meant that no members of the British monarchy were on the guest list. Despite this, King Charles made sure to mark his granddaughter's special day. Royal expert Tom Quinn revealed, "King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet's birthday, so he has sent a gift along with a message."

According to Quinn, the monarch is holding back on an even more significant present until the family rift heals. "He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George's name carved on it, and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet, but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down," Quinn explained.

The birthday party at the Sussexes' California mansion was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey reportedly attending. "Rather than go for a low-key celebration, Harry and Meghan spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lilibet’s third birthday. Hugely expensive presents have been ruled out, but the couple’s mansion in California was awash with celebrities," Quinn said.

In a surprising move, Harry and Meghan did not extend invitations to any members of the Royal Family. "Shockingly, no invitations to Lilibet’s party were issued to members of the Royal Family," Quinn noted. An old army friend of Harry's commented on the situation, saying, "Harry knew they wouldn’t come anyway, and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there. But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues."

As Lilibet turns three, the hope remains that the family feud will eventually resolve, allowing her to forge relationships with her royal relatives in the future.