I Hired a Single Mom to Clean, Gave Her a Generous Tip, and Now She’s Done Me Dirty

Hi Bright Side,

I recently hired my son’s friend, Lisa’s mom, to clean my house. She’s a single mom who cleans homes for a living, so I thought I’d help her out. On the day she came over, she started talking about her financial struggles, and I honestly felt for her, so I gave her a big tip.

A few days later, I was caught off guard when I saw her trying to sell my luxury skincare products. I was taken aback, not because she was trying to make extra money, but because it felt like a bit of an overstep. I understand that she’s trying to make ends meet, but I didn’t expect her to mix our professional arrangement with personal sales. I was left wondering if I had somehow given the wrong impression, and it made me feel uncomfortable. Now, I’m unsure how to address the situation without causing any awkwardness.

What should I do now? Any advice?

Best,

Anna