Amidst Kate’s Health News, a Report Claims Harry and Meghan Decline UK Visit With Children to «Make Up»

In recent weeks, the royal family has faced a maelstrom of public attention as 2 significant stories have unfolded. On the one hand, The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has bravely disclosed her cancer diagnosis and the commencement of preventative chemotherapy. On the other hand, the British royal family has found itself at the heart of the public eye once again as another significant story unfolds that highlights the delicate balance between public duty, private life, and personal boundaries.

Kate Middleton opens up about her health battle.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, has recently shared her battle with cancer, a personal struggle that has resonated deeply with the public and the royal family. After undergoing major abdominal surgery, it was revealed that Kate was diagnosed with cancer and has since begun preventative chemotherapy. This brave disclosure was reportedly forced due to an insider leak, leaving the royal couple with no choice but to share this sensitive information with the world.

Kate Middleton and Prince William reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, urging them to bring Archie and Lilibet to visit the UK.

There are signs of a potential thaw in the royal rift. A royal expert suggests Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, inviting them and their children to the next royal visit to the UK. This comes after claims that Harry was disappointed his children, Archie and Lilibet, haven’t had a chance to bond with their cousins and missed out on family gatherings, like Easter. Royal biographer Tom Quinn believes this invitation signifies the Prince and Princess of Wales’ effort to mend the strained relationship between the 2 branches of the family.

A source claims the duchess has declined the invitation.

The Duchess of Sussex «has put her foot down and refused.» Quinn revealed, «There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the 2 couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.»

This is not the first time Quinn has made these claims about Harry and Meghan. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reportedly declined another invitation to visit the UK with their children. This decision comes amid a decline in popularity for the couple and ongoing tensions within the royal family. Their planned trip was halted due to security concerns, highlighting the complexities of their relationship with the institution they once served.