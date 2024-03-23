BREAKING: Kate Middleton Announces She Has Cancer

Tonight, the Princess of Wales shared in a heartfelt video message that at the age of 42, she has received a cancer diagnosis and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Filmed at Windsor on Wednesday, Catherine expressed the immense shock of this news, emphasizing that she and William have been diligently navigating this situation privately, prioritizing their young family’s well-being.

GEORGE ROGERS/SIPA/East News

Seated amidst daffodils and blossoming spring trees, she spoke earnestly, «This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.» «As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.»

During her January abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace initially stated it was non-cancerous. They reiterated tonight that no tests had indicated cancer. However, subsequent post-operative tests revealed its presence. This evening’s revelation will undoubtedly reverberate globally, following weeks of speculation and unfounded conjecture about her health. It presents a new challenge for the British Royal Family, coinciding with King Charles’s own cancer battle. The princess is currently following a recovery plan, having begun chemotherapy in late February. Consequently, Prince William withdrew from a memorial service honoring his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece. Kensington Palace has emphasized against speculation regarding the type of cancer.

In her video statement, the Princess appeared casually attired in a striped Breton top paired with jeans. She said: «I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.» «In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and, at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.» «We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.»

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/East News

Even amid her personal turmoil, she had a message of hope for others battling cancer. She went on, saying, «At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.»



We extend our well-wishes for a swift recovery to Catherine, Princess of Wales. Recently, the princess was seen in public for the first time since her surgery, accompanied by her mother. View her photo here.

Preview photo credit GEORGE ROGERS/SIPA/East News