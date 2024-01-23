Prince William and Kate Middleton Share a Family Photo, and Fans Spot Some Creepy Details There

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the esteemed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a warm photo card where they pose with their kids. Nevertheless, some ’royal’ observers have noted significant details, sparking discourse on the photograph’s authenticity.

The Royal family posted a stylish picture.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently unveiled their annual card. The latest photograph showcases the couple alongside their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family of five is elegantly attired in coordinated button-down collared shirts. Both Kate and Charlotte are stylishly adorned in jeans, while William, George, and Louis sport coordinated dark slacks—although Louis opts for shorts! Notably, Charlotte and her younger brother Louis are donning matching canvas sneakers. The familial tableau captures William and Kate with arms around their sons, while Charlotte assumes the central position seated in a chair.

A “crown” on Prince George’s head.

Prince George holds the second position in the Royal Family’s line of succession, a fact not lost on enthusiastic royal followers. In the pic, eagle-eyed fans have discerned what appears to be a “crown” atop Prince George’s head. One observer noted, “The picture’s lovely, but at first glance I thought George was wearing a small crown. That’s just because of the way the light is. It’s the light on his hair. But once, once you see it, you can’t unsee it.” The intriguing play of light has added an extra layer of fascination to the already admired family portrait.

Where’s William’s leg?

The intrigue deepened as keen-eyed observers raised questions about the authenticity of the photo. Speculation gained momentum on social media, with users expressing bewilderment over what appeared to be Prince William’s mysteriously absent left leg. Was it a Photoshop oversight or merely an optical illusion? The debate continued to unfold.



“Photoshop fail!! There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer did not notice??” wrote one user on Instagram.