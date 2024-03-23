Prince Harry and Megan Markle Released Their Statement About Kate’s Diagnosis

Harry and Meghan sent their heartfelt wishes to the Princess of Wales, expressing their hope for her health and healing after she shared her cancer diagnosis. In a brief statement, the couple emphasized their desire for privacy for Kate and her family during this challenging time.

«We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,» said Meghan and Harry in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Friday.

BBC/Ferrari Press/East News

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were last seen with Kate and Prince William in Windsor after Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022. They were in Europe for charity events when the Queen died at 96. They extended their stay from California, where they’ve been since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, to attend the funeral.

On Friday, Kate shared a video message revealing that after her abdominal surgery in January, doctors found cancer. She’s now starting chemotherapy to prevent it from spreading. Kate and William talked to their kids, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5), before telling the public.

BBC/Ferrari Press/East News

King Charles was among the first to praise Kate’s bravery, expressing pride in her courage to speak about her diagnosis. The palace spokesperson conveyed the King’s ongoing support for Kate and the entire family during this difficult period. Check Princess Catherine’s announcement here.

