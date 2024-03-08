Here’s the Real Story Behind Kate’s Current Condition

The palace recently addressed rumors circulating about Kate Middleton ’s health, particularly following comments made by Gary Goldsmith, who criticized Meghan Markle for stirring up drama within the royal family.

Kate’s absence from public appearances, coupled with Prince William’s reduced schedule of official duties, has fueled speculative rumors online about the couple’s activities and whereabouts. However, a spokesperson from the royal household clarified that Prince William is primarily focused on his work and isn’t preoccupied with social media chatter.

During his time on Celebrity Big Brother, reality star Ekin-Su questioned Gary Goldsmith about Kate’s well-being. Goldsmith reassured Ekin-Su that Kate is receiving top-notch care, as confirmed by conversations he had with her mother. When asked if Kate would return to her duties, Goldsmith expressed confidence in her recovery and eventual return.