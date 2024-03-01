«Almost Unrecognizable,» Anne Hathaway’s New Look Shocks Fans

Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight at a recent event, but many people noticed something different about her face. It made them wonder if she had done something drastic to change her appearance.

Anne attended a fashion show.

The 41-year-old star looked stunning in a red dress that hugged her curves and showed off her legs. She accessorized with simple jewelry and red heels with cute bows. Her hair was wavy, and her makeup was flawless.

She was sitting in the front row with some other celebrities. She held a black bag in her hand and smiled for the cameras.