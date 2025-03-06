16 Times When Doctor’s Visit Turned Into a Comedy Sketch

19 hours ago

Doctors are professionals, but that doesn’t mean they always say the right thing. Sometimes, their words come out in the most unexpected, confusing, or unintentionally hilarious ways. Whether it’s a poorly phrased comment, an unexpected joke, or just plain bad timing, these moments prove that even in a doctor’s office, laughter is sometimes the best medicine.

  • I went to the doctor for severe stomach pain, convinced my appendix was about to explode. The doctor walked in, read my chart, and sighed. “Well, enjoy your last meal.”
    I froze. WHAT?! Tears welled up in my eyes before he added, “Before you start your antibiotics, I mean.”
  • We went to the doctor, worried about our son always being tired. The doctor thought for a moment and said, “Maybe he’s just run out of dreams.” We couldn’t help but laugh, and definitely not the answer we expected.
  • “Had a doctor quit casting my arm and say, ’Let me go YouTube it,’ before leaving the room.” PenaltyNext8736 / Reddit
  • “I smashed my left pinky toe into a door frame, hurt like a mother. Went and got it X-rayed and yep, fractured.
    A month later I’m at a routine podiatrist visit and my toe is swollen, purple and the toenail is black. I’m explaining to the doc that I fractured it. He looks closely at my mangled little piggy and says seriously, ’Yeah, you’re going to lose that toe.’
    What??!!! In about 3 seconds I went through shock of losing a toe, acceptance of losing a toe and determination to continue living without a toe when the doctor says... ’Sorry, I mean toeNAIL. You’re going to lose that toenail.’” DadsRGR8 / Reddit
  • “I asked my doctor, who had just performed brain surgery on me, how he got inside my head. He literally giggled, rubbed his hands together and said, ’Power tools.’” truthcopy / Reddit
  • I went to the dentist with bleeding gums, worried something was wrong. The dentist said, “Your toothbrush isn’t training for the Olympics, be a little kinder to your gums.”
  • “I went to a podiatrist (foot doctor) about a nail issue. I was lying down on the exam bed as he was looking at my foot. He said, ’You have a really flat foot!’
    I looked up from the bed and asked what he said, as I didn’t hear him clearly. He proceeded to lift my foot by the ankle and says, ’Your foot, it’s very flat!’ And then proceeds to HIGH FIVE my foot to prove it.” babybiancadelrio / Reddit
  • “I’m a 43-year-old male. Doctor walked in real fast, head down, went straight to the sink to wash his hands. Said ’I have great news’ while washing his hands. ’You’re pregnant’.
    Turned around, looked at me and said out loud, ’Oh, wrong person.’” lifeless_clown / Reddit
  • I was rushed to the ER with severe chest pain and shortness of breath, convinced I was having a heart attack. The doctor comes in, takes a glance at me, and deadpan says, “Oh yeah, you’re dying.”
    My soul left my body. My partner gasped. Then just as I’m about to pass out, the doctor bursts out, “Relax, it’s just acid reflux. Cut back on the spicy food.”
  • I went to the doctor because my hair was falling out in clumps. He looked at my head and said, “You’ll probably go completely bald.” My heart sank. Then he added, “Unless you stop using that shampoo you’re allergic to.”
  • I went to the ER for a weird numbness in my hand. After a quick exam, the doctor says, “Looks like we’ll have to take it off.”
    My jaw dropped. Take what off?! Turns out, he meant my watch, since it was cutting off circulation. Cool, doc, real cool.
  • “Cardiologist looked very confused when I went into my appointment with the man I call dad (actually my stepfather) knowing my dad (bio father) dying is what precipitated the discovery of my genetic heart issue in the first place. Basically, dad and I were having a conversation in which I called him dad when the doctor said, ’This is dad?’ Looking VERY quizzical, and we had to clarify that no, he was in fact my stepfather.” SwordTaster / Reddit
  • “I had a doctor tell me that my metabolism is so slow that I would do very well in an apocalypse.” Rosemary324 / Reddit
  • I went to the ER for chest pain, and the doctor frowned at my chart, “This...this is concerning.” My heart started racing, “What? What is it?” He flipped the paper around and said, “Your handwriting. I can’t read any of this.” We couldn’t stop laughing.
  • “I basically woke myself up from a coma and pulled out my breathing tube. The doctor later apparently wanted to check if I damaged my vocal cords (can happen if you just yank the tube out). He checked if I was still awake and asked ’Can you say something?’ and I replied with ’Something’. He groaned and replied, ’Well, at least the humor is still functioning.’” SkaveRat / Reddit
  • I went to urgent care feeling miserable. The doctor looked at me seriously, sighed, and said, “Well... I have some bad news.” My stomach dropped, “What?”
    He shook his head solemnly and told me, “You have a disease.” I nearly screamed. My mind was already racing, was this some rare, untreatable illness? Then he looked at me, smirked and said, “...called the common cold.” I sat there, staring at him in exhausted disbelief.

These doctors couldn’t resist adding a little humor, turning a routine checkup into an unexpected comedy show.

