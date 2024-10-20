8 Hotel Workers Reveal Unusual Discoveries in Guest Rooms

We tend to view hotels as a place to kick back and escape the pressures of daily life. However, for the staff working behind the scenes, their experience can be quite the opposite. Below, we’ve gathered real accounts from hotel employees that span from awkward to utterly shocking, offering us a newfound appreciation for the dedication of these hardworking people.

  • While working at a small boutique hotel, a woman came to the desk, visibly shaken. She said, “I can’t find my husband. He’s not in the room, and all his clothes are still there. He’s a sleepwalker.”
    Immediately, I head up to the CCTV station located in our linen storage to check the cameras. As I open the door and turn on the light, I’m shocked to see her naked husband asleep, sprawled across our bundled duvet covers, with one half of a duvet covering him.
    I woke him up, and, of course, he had no idea where he was. I wrapped him up and took him back to his wife. The couple checked out later, and the guy was extremely embarrassed. I told him not to worry about it, as he had given me a great story to share. © sbouvette / Reddit
  • I used to work at a hotel. One day, I found a dark, hairy caterpillar in the bed of one of the guest rooms. I carried it outside carefully, not to lose it. I placed it on the sidewalk, but it didn’t move.
    I picked it back up to make sure it was alive, and as I did, I was shocked to discover that it was actually a woman’s fake eyelash. © Love-Dizzy / Reddit
  • As the owner of a bed and breakfast for the past eight years, the craziest thing I ever found was an old, battered notebook titled “Why I Love Salad.” Inside, there were literally 40–80 pages devoted to why salad was amazing. Occasionally, the author even suggested that they believed salad to be alive in some sense. It looked like it had been written sporadically over the course of several years. © ShaneMcDeath / Reddit
  • There was a guy who stayed at least one night every week and always requested the same room. We suspected he might be involved in something shady, so we searched the room after he checked out one day.
    To our surprise, we found he was hiding a blow-up doll under the mattress. We threw it away, and he only came back once after that. I kind of felt bad for him. © Lancerman360 / Reddit
  • I worked for four years cleaning inexpensive motel rooms. Once, we had a guest stay for an entire week without letting housekeeping into his room. Each day, we brought him fresh towels and trash bags, and he would meet us at the door to take them.
    When he finally left, we were terrified of what we might find, but the room was spotless. He hadn’t touched a thing and had even cleaned with bleach. All the towels we’d given him were neatly folded, apparently unused. Even the bed was just as we’d left it. Super weird. © feedmeyourspaghetti / Reddit
  • I was working at a luxury hotel, and we had a fairly well-known band staying with us. There were no noise complaints, and they seemed like perfect guests.
    However, when they checked out, and we went to clean the room, we discovered that every single piece of furniture had been nailed to the ceiling—arranged exactly as it had been on the floor. I found it pretty amusing. Management, not so much. © yesWideStupid / Reddit
  • While working as a cleaner in a hotel, I went to clean a guest’s room, dreading it since they’d been there for a bachelor party. When I opened the door, I found... a goat. I have no idea how it got there, but it made for a good story for a while. © bluepaul / Reddit
  • A friend of mine worked as a temp cleaner at a hotel in Sydney. It wasn’t really disgusting or weird, but one day, the residents had decided to cover the bathroom floor—and the mirrors—with... mayonnaise. © Lachshmock / Reddit

After these unusual discoveries in hotel rooms, the staff in this article share invaluable tips to help guests enhance their stay.

Preview photo credit Love-Dizzy / Reddit

