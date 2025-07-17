20+ Country House Projects So Impressive, They Deserve a Standing Ovation

Country houses are not only for those who love to work in the garden. And the heroes of this article definitely agree with this. They create cozy gazebos, charming greenhouses, recreation areas, and even ponds — all with their own hands.

“It took a little over a month to do everything.”

Now that’s some serious effort! © Zizzy / Pikabu

“Our youngest can’t live without climbing equipment. So, we decided to build something cool for him with our own hands.”

Can I have one of those? Girl, 22 years old. © DobrzaGranatova / Pikabu

“Favorite spot in my grandmother’s farmhouse”

Must be in the middle of nowhere with the lack of full window curtains in the bathroom. © WorkerBee74 / Reddit

“Built a playhouse for the kids at the summer house — did it all by hand.”

“Outdoor wellness area in a small old holiday farmhouse in Styria, Austria.”

“I made a veranda.”

Useless but beautiful! I love these things! © Dr Bu / Pikabu

“My peaceful greenhouse. Growing lots of food here for the family.”

“We built a pergola with our own hands. Well, except for installing the foundation piles, of course.”

“I’m displaced because of construction, so I made my greenhouse extra cozy.”

“Last December I made a living gazebo using around 80 willow shoots. Half a year later it is thriving (and I am dreading pruning each year).”

“My parents’ greenhouse. I love to sit here on a rainy day and just listen to the elements go wild.”

Yes... this is the place to be in rain storms and thunder storms... However on a hot sunny day, nope! © Amyhearsay / Reddit

“Since we moved in 6 years ago, I have dreamed of ripping out all our grass for a front yard community garden. This year we finally made it happen!”

“The greenhouse my husband built.”

Marry him! One more time. © jabroniusmonk / Reddit

“My cousin made a tiny lake in our garden and put some cute little fishies in it.”

“Made my 5-year-old daughter her own little unground garden bed out of some old fence post I took out. She’s been tending to it entirely on her own. From sowing seeds to watering!”

“This is a garden arbor that my husband made out of recycled doors and floor boards. I absolutely adore it.”

“My parents greenhouse in their backyard”

“My parents have such a cozy greenhouse attached to their living room.”

“My friend made a bunkie for me on their farm.”

“My friends and I (16 y.o.) just finished building our treehouse!”

“My greenhouse I finished last spring”