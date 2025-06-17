My Son Abandoned His Family for a New Woman, So I Decided to Teach Him a Valuable Lesson

Hello Bright Side,

So here’s the situation. My son was married to a lovely woman, Anna, for five years. She moved across the world to be with him, left behind her family, friends, job, everything, and they had twin boys together, now 3.

About eight months ago, they got divorced. It was sudden. My son just... lost interest, I guess. He said he “wasn’t happy,” and within two months of the divorce, he had a new girlfriend. Two months after that, he told me they were engaged.

To be honest, I was stunned. I asked him, gently, if he was sure about this, if maybe he needed time to heal and focus on his kids. He brushed me off.

Meanwhile, Anna was left to raise two toddlers in a country that isn’t hers, without family or close friends. She didn’t even have a car at first. So I stepped in.

I helped her out financially where I could — groceries, the occasional daycare bill — and I made a point of visiting her and the boys regularly. I wanted her to know she wasn’t alone. That just because the marriage ended didn’t mean we stopped being family.

Then the wedding invitation came. My son said the twins would be the ring bearers, and that I could ride with them and his fiancée’s mom to the venue.

It all rubbed me the wrong way. I kept thinking about Anna, sitting home alone, on the day her kids were with her ex-husband and his new bride. No babies laughing in the background. No one to check on her.

So I made a choice. I told my son I wouldn’t be attending the wedding. He was upset, but I kept it simple, I just said I had other plans. And I did.

I picked up Anna that morning, and we went out to brunch, then for a walk in the park, and then we just sat and had tea and talked. It was actually a lovely day. She cried at one point, but she also smiled a lot. I think she really needed that — someone to show her she mattered.

A couple days later, my son called me. Furious. Apparently, photos of me and Anna from that day (a mutual friend posted them) had made the rounds.

He said everyone was talking about it — how his own mother had skipped his wedding to hang out with his ex-wife. He said I embarrassed him, made his new wife uncomfortable, and “chose the wrong side.”

I told him I didn’t choose sides. I chose kindness. I told him I didn’t support how he handled things — that walking away from a marriage is one thing, but leaving someone stranded in a new country with two toddlers is another. He hung up on me.

Now some family members are telling me I should have gone, even if I disagreed with his choices. That I’ve “damaged” my relationship with him and will never be close to his new wife. But part of me still feels like I did the right thing.

Was that wrong of me to not attend the wedding?