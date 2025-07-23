15 Mysterious Finds That Had People Questioning Everything

Answer: Oh god, if this is what I think it is, I haven’t seen one since the start of the century.

It’s either an starter tester or an ignition timing tester but either way this style of machine has been outdated longer than I’ve been alive.

The fact that it also has a vacuum gauge tells me it’s probably some type of diagnostic machine for testing multiple potential issues on a car with one machine but I’ve never encountered that, so it might not be for cars? I’ve only seen that on machines designed for small engines