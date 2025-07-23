Why would someone give a gift and not say what it is?!? Sounds to me like that person is toxic.
15 Mysterious Finds That Had People Questioning Everything
Not everything is easy to understand. Sometimes, we come across things that leave us scratching our heads. But the great thing is, the internet is full of smart people who can help clear these mysteries up in no time. So, here are 15 unexpected discoveries with some pretty cool secrets waiting to be uncovered.
1. ’’What is this thing? Even the thrift store wasn’t sure.’’
2. ’’We got this as a wedding gift many years ago. But the gift giver refuses to tell us what it is!’’
3. ’’What is this that we found sealed behind a wall?’’
Answer: Zooming in the while bit in the center looks like a folded picture or piece of paper. So I’m going to go with some sort of spell jar, but beyond that I don’t know. I would put it back and mark the wall in case of future stink or find a place on your property to respectfully bury it.
Do. Not. Break. It!
4. ’’Anyone know what this is? I’ve had it for years and I have no idea. It’s metal and both the top and bottom unscrew. Completely hollow inside.’’
Answer: It’s a tungsten holder. You sharpen tungsten electrodes on both sides until they are very sharp. It’s a safe way to carry them, and you can put used or contaminated tungstens back in the metal holder while they are still very hot without melting a plastic container.
5. ’’Unknown paid $1 at thrift store.’’
Answer: It’s an ocarina: Please enjoy this demonstration.
6. ’’What is this thing I found in my grandfather’s closet?’’
Answer: It’s to pick up sugar cubes.
7. ’’BF found this magnet while thrifting and no one knows what the pattern is.’’
Answer: Looks like a guy named Jim Witter made this corn maze on his farm for a world record back in the 1990s! In Shippensburg PA.
8. ’’It’s 3 inches long, appears to be nylon body with red rubbery glued-in ends. It’s light, hollow, makes no noise when shaken.’’
9. ’’What is the purpose of this thing I found at the thrift store?"
Answer: Yeah that’s definitely a candle holder for taper candles. It should have a notch on the back to hang it up.
10. ’’Was at my local thrift store. Tried googling, couldn’t find anything. What does it do?’’
Answer: Oh god, if this is what I think it is, I haven’t seen one since the start of the century.
It’s either an starter tester or an ignition timing tester but either way this style of machine has been outdated longer than I’ve been alive.
The fact that it also has a vacuum gauge tells me it’s probably some type of diagnostic machine for testing multiple potential issues on a car with one machine but I’ve never encountered that, so it might not be for cars? I’ve only seen that on machines designed for small engines
11. ’’It’s a kitchen utensil with a wooden handle, attached to a round metal cup with 3 spikes. What is it used for?’’
Answer: It looks like some sort of way to dispense batter into hot oil.
12. ’’This was found in an old woman’s jewelry box. It’s open at each end and hollow inside.’’.
Answer: It’s a tube to hold a scarf around your neck without having to knot it. You put the corners of the scarf through it from the opposite ends and pull it up to your neck with the “jewel” next to your neck. It is sometimes referred to as a “scarf ring” or “scarf slide” or “slider pendant”.
13. ’’Dug this up at a thrift store. It had some vintage photos of it, with it, but what is it?’’
Answer: It’s a reproduction Roman coin. My ex’s mother had a whole set of them that she kept on the coffee table. The size is exaggerated (obviously) and the patina is part of the manufacturing process.
14. ’’Found this tree with a hole in it with old shoes surrounding it. This is from a forest in Pennsylvania.’’
Answer: Wow, it’s an actual shoe tree! Haven’t seen one of those since I was a child! Their numbers are dwindling by the day, you were fortunate to have found it. Now, according to the ancient custom, you’re supposed to take one of the available pairs as your own. Don’t worry about size, just pick the style that appeals to ya, and by the time you get them home, they’ll fit perfectly.
15. ’’What is it!? The brand is Decathlon so it’s something sports related I assume but my mind is in the gutter drawing blanks lol."
Answer: It’s an abs exerciser.
