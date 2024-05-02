Keanu Reeves Chops Off His Long Hair After Years and Stuns Fans With His Transformation

At a recent event, Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were spotted together, looking so in love. Their aura and style captivated the audience but people were particularly left surprised by Keanu’s new haircut and transformed look.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, who have been close for a long time, once again attended the 2024 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles. They continued their support for the museum’s big fundraising evening, a tradition for them. The cameras captured their joyful interactions.



Reeves stood out in his navy blue suit with a green shirt and matching scarf, while Grant was radiant in a striking light green dress and a sparkling handbag. Notably, Keanu debuted a completely new appearance, adding to the night’s excitement.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News , MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

The actor, previously recognized for his long locks, surprised everyone with a new, short hairstyle that transformed his look. Fans were thrilled with the change. One admirer remarked, “Keanu looks so handsome with his haircut”. “So lovely. Keanu looks hotter than ever!!” agreed another.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

