8 Mind-Blowing Stories That Shake Reality

Numerous people online have shared astonishing personal stories that blur the lines between imagination and reality. These firsthand narratives describe inexplicable events that push the boundaries of our perception of what is genuine and what might simply be an anomaly in the fabric of the universe.

“Ghost family”

3 years ago, while working at a pizzeria, I handled various tasks, including deliveries. One evening, a regular family picked up their order instead of opting for delivery. After they left, we discovered a missing item and tried contacting them to no avail. Knowing their address from previous deliveries, I decided to personally drop off the item. Upon arriving at their supposed residence, things seemed odd. The familiar yard filled with children’s toys was inexplicably empty. A resident in the building informed me that no such family lived there. Perplexed, I confirmed the address with a colleague via video call, receiving the same information. Despite having delivered there multiple times before, it seemed like the correct address. Attempts to reach the customers failed, leaving me no choice but to proceed with my other deliveries. 2 weeks later, the same family placed an order as if nothing strange had occurred. When I mentioned the bizarre incident to them, they were as bewildered as I was. They hadn’t moved, and no elderly woman lived with them. They were certain they had gone straight home after collecting their order. Since then, we jokingly referred to them as the “ghost family.”

“My mother and I heard the inside of each other’s brains.”

Earlier this year, something inexplicable occurred between my mom and me. While hugging, our ears aligned perfectly, and I suddenly heard an internet dial-up tone and a beautiful children’s choir emanating from inside her head. Lasting about 5 seconds, it left us both stunned and bewildered.



We shared what we heard — she described the same dial-up followed by a bass-like synth and percussion from inside my head. Despite attempts to recreate it, the phenomenon never recurred.



I’ve searched online for similar experiences but found nothing except articles on schizophrenia. This incident remains an enigma, and I’m curious if anyone else has encountered something similar or has an explanation.

“My friend was at my flat but disappeared.”

A friend came over for dinner. After chatting on the couch, I left briefly to take a call. When I returned, she was gone. Assuming she was in the bathroom, I waited, but she wasn’t there. I called her, and she answered, sounding like she had just woken up at home. Confused, I asked why she left my place, but she had no recollection of being there.



Even during our call, I heard her rustling sheets and realized she couldn’t have just left my busy area. We video-called, and she was indeed at home, in bed, in her pajamas, with no memory of visiting me. It’s baffling because she lives far away and couldn’t have gone home, changed, and taken a nap within 15 minutes. I’m completely puzzled by what happened.

“My boyfriend understood Japanese for a minute.”

The other night, my boyfriend and I were watching One Piece in the living room. He went to the kitchen for a snack while the show continued. There was a scene in Japanese where a character asked, “Why do you care about this woman anyway? She’s a criminal.”



Suddenly, from the kitchen, my boyfriend yelled in English, “Because she’s my friend, dumb***!” He couldn’t read the subtitles at the time. When I asked him how he understood, he was shocked and had no explanation. He’s never learned Japanese or watched ahead without me. We were both really freaked out by it.

“My old friend doesn’t exist.”

I suddenly thought about an old friend from school whom I hadn’t seen since graduation. Despite going to different high schools, we had mutual friends and spent a good amount of time together. When I tried to find him on social media, there was no trace of him. I found his dad and sister, but their profiles didn’t mention him, not even in family-related posts. I reached out to a mutual friend from his school, but she had no recollection of him, even after showing her a picture of us together. They graduated together, so I checked their senior yearbook online, but he wasn’t in it. He was a varsity athlete, had numerous friends, and was present at events, yet it seems like no one remembers him except me. It’s eerie how someone could seemingly be erased from existence, even from their own family. It’s freaking me out.

“A missing wallet reappeared in my pants.”

In June, I lost my wallet after a night out, which was unusual for me as I rarely misplaced important items. Despite recalling taking it out of my pants at the end of the night, it disappeared. I searched extensively and contacted the bar and the police, but found no trace. Thinking it wasn’t stolen as my cards weren’t used, I persisted in my search to no avail. Assuming it was a consequence of being a bit tipsy, I reluctantly replaced my license, cards, and wallet after about 5 days of fruitless searching. Fast-forward to a Friday in September — after wearing the same pants all week, I discovered both the new and old wallets, complete with all my cards, tucked inside. The absurdity of the situation left me in disbelief, teetering between laughter and panic.

“Ordering at McDonald’s.”

Once in college, I parked at a McDonald’s, went inside, went up to the counter, and ordered a “double cheeseburger.” The cashier looked at me and said, “We don’t have those here.” I continued to stare at her in complete shock because were we in The Twilight Zone? Since when does McDonald’s not have cheeseburgers? I said, slowly, “You...don’t have those?” The cashier pointed at the menu and muttered, “No.” I was at Arby’s. I was honestly shaken up by this whole experience because I was positive that I had stopped at a McDonald’s — I didn’t even like Arby’s. There were no McDonald’s around, just a single Arby’s on a road I didn’t normally go on. This was before I had a smartphone, too, so it wasn’t like I could check a map. I saw a McDonald’s, stopped, and it was an Arby’s. I don’t know if this was my mind glitching or what, but it was bizarre.

“My daughter insisted I was pregnant and described her perfectly.”

A few years back, when my daughter was 3, I decided to pursue nursing while being careful with birth control — no plans for another baby. Unexpectedly, my daughter told her preschool that I had a sister in my tummy. I dismissed it, but she persisted, insisting I had a baby sister inside me. Despite my assurances, she kept believing it. Days later, she sweetly talked to my belly, convinced her sister was hiding inside. She described her sister as having blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples, unlike our family traits. Though she’d never expressed a desire for a sibling before, she was adamant about her sister’s existence. I promised her a sibling after finishing school, but she insisted she already had one. When my expected period didn’t arrive, I took a pregnancy test and found out I was indeed pregnant, contrary to being on birth control. My doctor confirmed it, and I gave birth to a baby matching my daughter’s description — a blonde girl with blue eyes and adorable dimples. This experience has always astonished me.