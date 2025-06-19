10 Sneaky Errors in Movies and TV Shows That You Probably Missed

In the first episode of Bridgerton Season 1, titled “Diamond of the First Water,” there’s a historical mistake in the opening scene. Around three minutes into the episode, as the Featherington and Bridgerton families make their way to Buckingham Palace, yellow traffic lines can be seen on the street in front of Bath’s Royal Crescent. This is anachronistic because road markings weren’t introduced until the 1900s, while the show is set in the early 19th century.