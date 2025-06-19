10 Sneaky Errors in Movies and TV Shows That You Probably Missed
We might be so engrossed in our favorite TV show or movie that we overlook the “obvious” mistakes on set. From misplaced bowls to posters that seem to lift on their own, it’s the small details that slip by unnoticed. Let’s take a closer look at some of these blunders.
1. Friends: Disappearing Bowl
In the scene where Phoebe and Joey sit at the table in Monica’s apartment, there’s an empty bowl that appears to have been finished by Joey. However, when the scene cuts to the next shot, the bowl has vanished, replaced by a new one filled with what looks like a medley of vegetables, primarily eggplants.
2. New Girl: Vanishing Nail Polish
3. Bridgerton: Time Travelling Lines
In the first episode of Bridgerton Season 1, titled “Diamond of the First Water,” there’s a historical mistake in the opening scene. Around three minutes into the episode, as the Featherington and Bridgerton families make their way to Buckingham Palace, yellow traffic lines can be seen on the street in front of Bath’s Royal Crescent. This is anachronistic because road markings weren’t introduced until the 1900s, while the show is set in the early 19th century.
4. Notting Hill: Shape Shifter Stain
In the scene from Notting Hill where William spills orange juice on his shirt, the stain on his shirt changes between shots. Initially, the stain appears large and noticeable, but when the scene cuts to the next shot, the stain has shrunk significantly and looks much lighter, creating an inconsistency in the continuity of the scene.
5. House: Magical Seatbelt
6. Spider-Man: The Mysterious Hand Swap
In the graduation scene of Spider-Man (2002), there’s a noticeable continuity error with Norman Osborn’s hand. At one point, his hand is resting at his side, but in the very next shot, it’s suddenly placed on Peter’s shoulder. The quick switch creates a brief inconsistency in the scene’s flow.
7. Twilight: The Boom Mic’s Big Debut
In Twilight (2008), there’s a fun little filming blunder that eagle-eyed viewers love to spot. During a scene with Bella’s truck, as she’s parked, a boom mic makes an unexpected cameo in the reflection of the side mirror. It’s a quick slip-up, but for anyone paying attention, it adds a bit of behind-the-scenes magic to the otherwise intense moment.
8. A Real Pain: The Upgraded Taxi
In A Real Pain (2024), there’s a funny continuity mishap involving a taxi. The characters hop into an old, beat-up taxi, but when they get out, they’re suddenly in a much newer model. It’s a small but noticeable slip that adds a bit of humor to the scene, showing how easily continuity can be overlooked in the rush of filming.
9. American Sniper: The Not-So-Real Baby
In American Sniper (2014), there’s a noticeable and somewhat humorous mistake involving a baby. In one scene, the baby being held by Bradley Cooper’s character is clearly a fake doll. The lifeless appearance and stiff positioning of the baby make it painfully obvious, pulling viewers out of the moment and giving the film an unintentional comedic touch.
10. Let’s Not Forget the Classic: Modern Coffee Cup in Game of Thrones
In Game of Thrones, there’s an infamous blunder that became a fan favorite for all the wrong reasons. In a scene featuring Daenerys Targaryen, a modern coffee cup—eerily resembling a famous brand’s cup—can be spotted sitting on the table in front of her. The cup is clearly out of place in the medieval fantasy world of Westeros, making it one of the most memorable (and humorous) mistakes in the series.
