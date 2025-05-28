Illustrator Redesigns Disney Characters With Realistic Bodies
Get ready for a magical makeover with a twist of whimsy! Artist Wyethe Smallish has cast a spell of body-positive brilliance on classic Disney characters, reimagining them with fuller figures and refreshing charm. The result? A joyful, diverse lineup of princes and princesses that beautifully challenge traditional beauty standards. Let’s dive into the enchantment!
1. Jasmine
Our Arabian princess soars on her magic carpet with confidence, embracing a more curvaceous silhouette. Clad in her signature turquoise attire, Jasmine shows that royalty and romance don’t require a narrow waist—just bold spirit and charm!
2. Ariel
This sea-siren is flaunting a curvier tail and unstoppable confidence. The underwater realm is done with dainty ideals—Ariel’s diving deep into self-love and celebrating every shape and scale.
3. Meg
This Greek goddess is redefining what it means to be a true heroine—radiant, bold, and unapologetically real. With a more relatable silhouette, Meg shows that strength, wit, and courage have nothing to do with size when it comes to taking on the gods.
4. Rapunzel
Rapunzel’s letting down her gorgeous locks and embracing a bold new royal vibe. Who says you need to be slim to rise to new heights of confidence?
5. Cinderella
Our iconic princess may still lose a glass slipper, but now she’s turning heads with a curvier silhouette. In her dazzling gown, she shows that grace and glamour come in every shape—no tiny waist required to rule the dance floor!
6. Prince Eric
The princes are joining the glow-up too! With a more robust build, Prince Eric proves that heroism isn’t about having a chiseled frame—it’s about heart, courage, and character.
7. Belle And Adam
Belle shines in her classic yellow gown, a radiant reminder that brilliance and beauty exist at every size. Beside her, Prince Adam embraces a fuller form, showing that fairy-tale love isn’t reserved for the traditionally fit. Together, they defy expectations and celebrate self-acceptance, proving that real beauty comes from within.
8. Princess Aurora
Once upon a dream, this sleeping beauty awoke to a world that embraces every body. With a more curvaceous silhouette, Aurora proves that grace, allure, and royal charm aren’t defined by size—they’re defined by confidence and authenticity.
9. Elsa
The Snow Queen is turning up the heat with a bold, empowering transformation! With a curvier silhouette and her signature icy-blue gown, Elsa proves that beauty isn’t bound by size. Her confidence and self-acceptance melt outdated ideals, reminding us all to let go of narrow standards and embrace the true magic of body diversity.
10. Mulan
This fearless warrior is embracing a more realistic, curvier form—showing that strength comes in every shape. Mulan’s courage and determination remain unshaken, proving that true heroism isn’t about appearance, but the heart and spirit behind the armor.
Just as these Disney characters are celebrated for their iconic beauty, Angelina Jolie continues to captivate as a real-life style icon—her latest appearance at this year’s Cannes Festival has everyone talking. Take a look for yourself.