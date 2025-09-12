10 Family Vacations That Could Be Turned Into Movie Scripts

Family vacations can seem to have a way of leaving people with stories. Some are funny, others are cringeworthy, and some just tell a tale of a trip gone wrong. This list falls in the last category, with people leaving with a headache instead of an adventure.

  • We went on a family vacation and stayed at a hotel together. The first night, I woke up to strange rustling noises from my son and DIL’s room. The door wasn’t locked, so I walked in. What I saw nearly stopped my heart.
    My DIL was on the bed, struggling to breathe. My son was frantically on the phone with emergency services. She’d had a severe allergic reaction, something she ate at dinner triggered it.
    I rushed to help, and together we got her stabilized until paramedics arrived. Thankfully, she recovered, but the scare ruined the rest of the vacation atmosphere.
  • I’m about 30. Tried to go on vacation with my siblings and their children last year. Ended up not being allowed to use the car rental because they didn’t put my husband, or I’s names on its insurance.
    So I could only go where they took us, stayed at and paid for the most expensive cabin that also happened to be 30 minutes outside of town (extra couldn’t go anywhere). And then my siblings bailed early on the last day with their families, so my husband and I had to do the clean-up and check out of the huge cabin in order to get everyone back their deposits. © thismy*** / Reddit
  • On a trip to Italy, a gelato vendor refused to sell my very Italian looking dad gelato on the grounds that he was a disgrace for leaving the country. © PM_ME_CH***_B*** / Reddit
  • When I was in Florida with my family, my house, which was a good 18 hours away, was struck by lightning and burned down. Luckily my family was in Florida when it happened, but we were pretty shook up by the call from the Bentonville fire department at 5 AM saying our house burned down. © hadreen_the_rider / Reddit
  • Back in the 80s. We were all packed into the ’wagon.’ Dad had one job. To book a hotel room. One job. He forgot.
    We wound up staying in an all night drive-in theater. Mom didn’t talk to dad the rest of the trip. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My little brother got his arm stuck in two elevators, fell in three lakes, and got lost for over an hour at a carnival. All in the span of two days. No idea how he did it. @Unknown Author / Reddit
  • We went camping at Mammoth Cave, and about ten minutes before we were going to eat, it started pouring down rain. The tent was flooded and all our stuff was soaked, so we spent the night in the car. © MarisiaKing / Reddit
  • On a trip to San Francisco, we had family members showing us around, and we went to Alcatraz one morning. Problem was, the tickets they’d bought were for the wrong day.
    So one of the guys went to the ticket booth and spoke with them for twenty minutes, eventually getting us in. He also got us past security in a place where we needed photo ID, which I didn’t have on me, so now we all joke about his ’connections’ if you catch my drift haha. © MarisiaKing / Reddit
  • We went on vacations once a year for a few years when I was little. We ran into our neighbor from directly across the street not once, but twice. Once I’m in Disney World and once in Niagara Falls.
    The weirdest part was my family didn’t talk to really anyone in the neighborhood, and even if the neighbor somehow knew, why would she follow us? © JunkyardForLove / Reddit

