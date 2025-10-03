My Friend Replied to a Rejection Email — the Recruiter’s Reply Was a Total Surprise

The OP wrote, “My buddy has been on the job hunt since his team was downsized back in early March, and honestly, he’s been getting super burnt out. He’s been sending out probably 10 to 20 applications a day and had only gotten a couple of initial calls over the past month to show for it.

A couple days ago, he got another one of those standard rejection emails. You know the one: ‘while your qualifications are impressive, we’ve decided to pursue other candidates...’ He was about to just archive it with the rest, but then he noticed it came directly from a recruiter’s email, not a ‘no-reply’ address.

On a whim, he just decided to shoot a reply back. He figured, what’s the harm?”