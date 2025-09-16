I Refuse to Be Blamed for My New Coworker’s Divorce, I’m Not an Office Scapegoat

The OP (original poster) wrote, “I’m 23, happily single, and I work with a really chill team. Everyone’s super friendly, we help each other out a lot, and we usually go out for lunch together once a week. Our boss is cool, too. He’ll bring in coffee and donuts every now and then just because.

We got a new guy recently, I’ll call him Jake. He’s in his early 30s, been married for a few years, no kids. Whenever we invite him to join us for lunch or whatever, he always says he can’t. At first, we thought he was just shy or maybe not into group stuff, which is totally fine.”