I Had a Stillbirth Because of My Husband, Then His Confession Destroyed Me Completely
Here’s Rachel’s email and story:
“Hi Bright Side,
I (26F) and my husband (29M) have been together for 6 years, married for 3. When we tied the knot, we were prepared: financially stable, emotionally ready, and both dreaming of a big family. Last year I got pregnant, and 6 months ago, I had a stillbirth.
It happened after a car accident. My husband was driving, distracted, and didn’t notice a red light. Another car hit us on my side. I was rushed to the hospital, but the baby didn’t make it. I don’t even have words for the physical pain, and emotionally... I was shattered. Grieving, traumatized, numb.
I blamed it all on my husband, I couldn’t even look at him after what had happened. I went to stay with my sister for 3 months so I could heal and process. When I finally came back, our relationship seemed fine. Things were still heavy, but I thought we were at least trying to move forward. Recently, he sat me down, looked me in the eye and confessed that while I was gone, he ‘had a fling’ with someone else... because, in his words, we were on a ‘break.’
I just sat there, numb. We’re married. I didn’t leave to ‘take a break’ like some teenage couple. I left to mourn our child. At no point did I imply it was acceptable to sleep with other people. He never asked, never clarified, he just decided that’s what our space meant.
And what was even more cruel, that he waited for some time after I moved back home to tell me. Which means he knew exactly what he was hiding. I packed my stuff immediately. Now I’m staying in a hotel. He’s been flooding my phone with apologies. Saying we can fix this, rebuild, continue counseling. My parents found out and insist that I forgive him. But I can’t accept that. To me, it was a conscious choice he made. And I don’t feel any urge to fight for this marriage anymore. Everyone now is treating me like I’m overreacting, like wanting divorce is some extreme step.
What should I do?”
Bright Side readers were overwhelmed with Rachel’s situation and had a lot to say in the comments.
Here are some comments from Bright Side readers, who just couldn’t pass by Rachel’s story:
- lostinorbit_92: “You’re not overreacting. He literally caused the accident that led to your loss and then cheated on you while you were grieving. That’s two major betrayals back to back. Divorce sounds like the healthiest option here.”
- just_a_guy88: “I know I’m gonna get downvoted but... people grieve differently. You left for 3 months. To him, maybe it felt like abandonment. Was what he did right? No. But I can kinda see how he rationalized it as a ’break.’ Communication failed on both sides.”
- wildroses&coffee: “Your parents telling you to forgive him is insane. They didn’t lose a child because of their partner’s negligence. You did. Only you get to decide what’s forgivable here, not them.”
- throwRA_marriedmess: “I went through something similar. My husband cheated on me 2 months after my miscarriage. Everyone told me to ’move past it.’ I didn’t. I left. Best decision I’ve ever made. You don’t owe him another chance.”
- sundown_rider: “Honestly... I feel for both of you. He made a terrible mistake, but it sounds like guilt ate him alive until he confessed. That takes at least some level of remorse. Counseling could help, but only if you still want this marriage, not because others tell you to.”
- Xx_BitterTruth_xX: “He waited until AFTER you moved back to tell you?? That’s calculated. He was enjoying his clean conscience-free marriage reboot until it gnawed at him. That’s not noble, that’s selfish.”
- mamaBear37: “I lost a child too. I know how grief can shatter a couple. Some couples come out stronger, others don’t. It’s not about right or wrong, it’s about whether you still feel safe with him. And from your post, it sounds like you don’t.”
- DataGoblin42: “This is so messy. You blame him for the accident, you resented him, you left. He cheated. You both are broken. Maybe the marriage was already over before the fling even happened.”
- c0ldlogic: “I hate how people are infantilizing him. He’s 29, not 16. If he thought it was a break, he should’ve asked. He didn’t. He gambled on your marriage and lost. That’s on him.”
- tired_law_student: “Everyone pressuring you to forgive him isn’t the one who has to sleep next to him at night. They don’t carry the trauma you do. Don’t let anyone guilt-trip you into reconciliation if your gut is screaming ’no.’”
- cheesekeyonrocks: “I don’t think divorce is extreme. What’s extreme is losing a baby because of his mistake and then being told ’hey I hooked up with someone while you were crying over our dead child.’ Nah. That’s irreparable.”
- randomlurker77: “I’ll be honest, I don’t like either of you in this story. He screwed up massively, yes. But you also abandoned him when you both should’ve been grieving together. It feels like you both failed each other.”
Here’s a piece of advice from Bright Side team:
Dear Rachel,
Sometimes the real question is not whether you can forgive him but whether you want to keep living in a marriage that will always carry a shadow this heavy. Instead of rushing to divorce or reconciliation, give yourself a trial separation that is intentional, not emotional, where you set clear boundaries and see how life feels on your own without the constant pull of his presence. During this time, invest in rebuilding your identity outside of the roles of wife and mother, because trauma often erases the sense of who you are beyond those titles.
If after months of distance you still feel only relief at being apart, that clarity is more valuable than any apology he could ever offer. If instead you find yourself missing the person he used to be, you will know that rebuilding might be possible but it has to start from a new foundation rather than patching up the old one. The key is that you should choose from a place of strength and clarity, not from pressure or guilt whispered by others.