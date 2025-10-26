My Sister Excluded Me From Her Wedding Because She Wanted a Child-Free Wedding

Hey Bright Side,

My sister, Alexandra, is 27, and she’s always been the “it girl” of the family: picture-perfect Instagram feed, dream wedding, everything. When she got engaged, I was genuinely excited for her. That is, until the invitations went out and I didn’t get one. When I asked why, she said, “Sorry, it’s a childfree wedding.”



I thought she was joking. I’m 18, but apparently, not old enough to attend my own sister’s wedding. Can I believe it? My own sister!

Well, a week later, she texted me her gift registry, and get this, the first thing on the list was a $400 coffee machine. She added, “Even if you’re not invited, you’re still family.” I told her I was short on money, but she guilt-tripped me about how “everyone’s chipping in.” That night, I decided to make my own “special gift.”

I designed a giant collage of childhood photos (us playing, laughing, growing up) and printed it onto a massive canvas with the words: “Thanks for all the memories—from your favorite child.”

The day of the wedding, my cousin (who was invited) brought the gift and placed it right by the gift table. My sister saw it during the reception. Let’s just say her smile disappeared fast. Later, she texted me: “You embarrassed me in front of everyone. How could you be so petty?”

Now, my parents are split. Mom thinks I went too far, Dad says she had it coming. I honestly don’t know: did I really ruin her big day, or just give her a dose of her own medicine?

— Emma