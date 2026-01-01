My MIL Demanded Rent for a House That Isn’t Hers, I Turned the Tables

Dear Bright Side,

My FIL passed away a couple of months ago, and my husband inherited his house. We treated it like we would our own. We did all necessary repairs, upgraded the house and furniture so it could be more modern, and paid all the bills and fees. It was our new home, and we wanted it in our style.

During this time my MIL had booked herself a cruise to “recover from the loss,” and everything was going great. But last week, my MIL showed up and took over. She acted like we were guests, complained about all the changes, and called it “her home.”

I discussed my discomfort with my husband, but he said she just had to get used to the change and that she was only staying until she could find her own place. I trusted him, and that was the worst thing I could’ve done.