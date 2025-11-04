My MIL Refused to Believe in My Son’s Gluten Allergy

One afternoon during her weekend visit, my son was extremely fussy. He kept crying demanding a sweet treat before lunch. I refused to tell him that he would ruin his appetite. My MIL was very upset seeing my son cry. She accused me of being “too controlling” about food and we had a small argument. I thought that was the end of it but later that afternoon, while I was setting the table, I heard her whisper, “Don’t tell Mommy,” and hand him a cookie.