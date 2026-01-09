My Kids Treated My Cancer Like a Lottery Win — So I Changed Everything

Maria was the one who was there for me through the darkest days of my illness. My kids were close by. If I asked, they would visit occasionally, but something felt off. During two of those visits, the conversation quickly turned to paperwork, property, and inheritance. One evening, my son lost his temper. “The house is mine,” he shouted. I smiled and said calmly, “You’ll all get a fair share.” I wanted peace, not arguments, in my remaining time.