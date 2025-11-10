I Refused to Keep My Camera on for 8 Hours Just Because I Work Remotely

Hi Bright Side,



I work remotely. My boss suddenly created a new rule: cameras on all day for “productivity checks.” I said constant monitoring wasn’t healthy or necessary. He replied, “Only guilty people need privacy.” I smiled and said, “You’re absolutely right.”

I bought a silly animated looping video of myself typing and looking interested, and set it to play. One week later, IT called in a panic saying my background didn’t change for days and they believed my system “malfunctioned or was hacked.” My boss freaked out during a team meeting, telling everyone surveillance was for “team spirit.” Meanwhile, most coworkers whispered thanks for doing what they couldn’t.

Now some people think I embarrassed him and crossed a line. A few say I should’ve just followed the rule because it’s his company. Others tell me I stood up for every remote worker’s sanity. I’m not trying to start a war — I just want to do my job without feeling like I’m on a reality show. I want peace, balance, and dignity, not tension. What’s the healthiest way to move forward while keeping boundaries clear and not causing chaos at work?



Please help,

Maya