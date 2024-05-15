Johnny Depp Finally Cuts His Long Hair and Shocks Fans With New Look

Johnny Depp’s recent appearance has sparked a lot of conversation online. The famous actor attended the premiere of his latest movie with a new look, featuring a shorter hairstyle. While some fans think the cut makes him look "healthier", others do not love the star's new hairdo.

The actor bid goodbye to his luscious long hair.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News , Chassery+Pecquenard/KCS/East News

At the UK premiere of “Jeanne Du Barry” at the Curzon Mayfair Theater, the 60-year-old actor was the center of attention. He shared this moment with Maïwenn, his co-star and director, and showed off his charm by taking photos and signing autographs for his admirers.



On stage, Depp shared his feelings of being “strangely, oddly, perversely lucky” for getting to play King Louis XV, saying, “So you realize that you’ve come from the bellybutton of nowhere, and suddenly you end up playing the King of France.”Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Depp knows how to keep us all talking. Whether it's on the screen or the red carpet, he's always got something up his sleeve.

His new haircut got the fans talking.

Johnny Depp’s recent shift to a shorter hairstyle has been the talk of the internet. The consensus among fans is rather mixed. Some fans expressed relief over his "improved" appearance. One fan remarked, “He has been looking unhealthy for a while. I’m glad he’s past that now.” Many believe the new hairstyle rejuvenates him, as another fan noted, “He looks so much better with short hair. It makes him much younger.”

Not everyone was singing praises of Depp's look. One person harshly said, "He looks like he hasn't washed his hair since the trial," casting a shadow over his fresh look. Another voiced concerns over signs of aging in Depp’s appearance, hinting that his past lifestyle choices might be visible.

