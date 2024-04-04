Michael Jackson’s 3 Kids Make a Rare Appearance After Years and Look Unrecognizable

Michael Jackson’s three children — Prince, Paris, and Bigi «Blanket» Jackson came together to honor their late father. The siblings attended an event after years and fans can’t get over how much the Jacksons have grown up!

The Jackson siblings’ evening out.

AFP/EAST NEWS

Michael Jackson’s kids, Paris, Prince, and Bigi, had a memorable outing at the MJ: The Musical preview in London. On a Wednesday evening, they were seen at the Prince Edward Theatre, ready to enjoy a show that celebrates their father’s extraordinary life.

AFP/EAST NEWS

The brothers, Prince and Bigi «Blanket», chose classic black suits for the event. Prince combined his suit with a red shirt and tie, while Bigi went for a more casual look with his shirt’s top buttons undone. In the center, Paris shone brightly in a dress that gracefully fell off her shoulders.

Paris Jackson’s stunning dress came from Giambattista Valli’s latest collection. It featured elegant sheer sleeves and bows that added a touch of sophistication. Her red sandals and gold clutch perfectly complemented her outfit, echoing the golden hues of her hair.

Meanwhile, Bigi, who usually stays out of the spotlight, made headlines this month. He’s trying to protect his inheritance, asking a judge to prevent his grandmother from tapping into the estate’s funds. This comes after a significant deal with Sony, valued at $600 million, stirred controversy within the family.



