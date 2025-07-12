I Refused to Move for a Couple, but I Wasn’t Expecting Their Payback

I took myself on a solo date to a café and chose a small table by the window. The place was quiet, cozy, and the view made it feel like a treat. After I ordered, a couple walked in, stared at me, and asked if I’d switch tables so they could have the view. I politely said no.

I thought that was it, but suddenly they chose the table directly next to mine and didn’t even open their menus at first. The woman just stared at me.