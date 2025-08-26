My Friends Refused to Pay Me Back — So I Got Creative With Payback

Hi Bright Side!

Every time I went out with my friends, it was the same story. They picked the overpriced restaurants even though they were always “so broke” and somehow ordered like it was their last meal. When the bill came, I had to pay because I was the only one with a card that could handle the full charge. They’d always say, “Just pay for now, we’ll sort it out later.” It felt awkward to argue, so I did it every time. I never sent them their share either, because that felt just as awkward. One or two would pay, the rest would “forget” or say “next week.”

At first, I brushed it off. I figured friends help each other out sometimes. But over time, it started feeling less like generosity and more like I was just being their sponsor.

So, last time we went out, I decided to run a little test. Same casual setup, everyone laughing. I ordered a tiny dessert and waited. Right before the bill came, I said, “Hey, I’m kinda tight on money today, can you guys spot me? I’ll pay you tonight.” You should’ve seen their faces. But they did it. What they didn’t know is that I was not gonna send my share, of course. I wanted to see how they’d handle it.

Later that night, one of them sent a screenshot of the invoice with the message: “Just in case you forgot.”

I stared at that message for a second, then did the math. I was so fed up with all this.

I sent back: “Appreciate it. By the way, since we’re keeping tabs now, here’s what you still owe me.”

And I didn’t hesitate to send months’ worth of invoices, because I’m not the one you play like that.

One by one, money started hitting my account. It felt so satisfying to watch it all unfold. Not because I needed the money. I just don’t tolerate people thinking they’re cleverer than me.

But as time’s passed, I’m wondering if I might’ve overreacted a bit. I don’t want to be the stingy one at the end of the story.

Warmly,

Nina.