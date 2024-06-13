''Is He Ok?'' Tom Hanks Shocks Fans in New Look — Fans Are Worried

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, once again proved that they are one of Hollywood's most iconic and solid couples as they attended a gala in Beverly Hills. Hanks radiated charm and Hollywood glamour, but it was a significant transformation in his look that drew a lot of attention.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News

The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosted its prominent annual fundraiser, "An Unforgettable Evening," at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Among the many celebrities who added their star power to the event were Tom Hanks, 67, and his wife, Rita Wilson, 67, who serve as honorary chairs.

Upon their arrival, the Forrest Gump actor commanded attention before the cameras, accompanied by his wife. He donned an impeccable black ensemble, featuring a crisp white shirt, a striking, black-patterned tie, and coordinating shoes. Wilson stood beside her husband in a vibrant pinkish-red dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder design and a cinched waist.

Hanks showcased a fresh, short haircut, highlighting his salt-and-pepper hair, but what truly caught everyone's attention was his mustache—a rare and striking look for him. But many fans were worried about the star and thought that he didn't look in the best shape. One person wondered, "Is he OK???" Another observed, "Tom looks a little beat up." Someone else added, "He's almost unrecognizable...she must be concerned!"



Another Hollywood icon generating buzz with his new appearance is Tom Cruise. Earlier this year, the star attended a gala event in London, where his look caused quite a stir.