10 Surprising Things You Can Get for Free When You’re Traveling

Surely you know that you can get free drinks and meals on a long-haul flight, but it might be new to you that extra snacks and meals are also available. Some American budget airlines also offer free snacks and encourage passengers to take as many as they want from a self-serve station.

And one more tip. You don’t have to stick with the usual coffee/tea option as your free drink; you can also ask for juices or tomato juice, which tastes better at high altitude, according to the scientists.