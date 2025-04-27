10 Surprising Things You Can Get for Free When You’re Traveling
1. Free entertainment at the airport
A lot of airports offer entertainment options to keep you occupied while you wait for your layover to be over. They can be free movie viewings, free museums, or even live events.
2. Free airport pet therapy
If you belong to the nervous passengers, it’s a great idea to use this special service that some airports offer. In most cases, you’ll find therapy dogs, who can help you relax, but other animals like cats, rabbits, and even llamas have been deployed for this purpose too.
3. Free upgrade to business class
If you’re a member of an airline’s frequent-flier program, and you’re on an economy ticket, you can receive free flight upgrades. Sometimes you can get it as an ordinary passenger as well, if the flight is not full, and you ask the flight attendant nicely. Or you can get it as a gesture from them if you’re celebrating a special occasion like your birthday or anniversary.
4. Free Wi-Fi at the airports and on flights
Many airports offer complimentary Wi-Fi service, so you don’t need to use your data while waiting. What’s more, some airlines will also have free Wi-Fi on board, but you might need to travel in business class for that.
5. Extra snacks and drinks on the plane
Surely you know that you can get free drinks and meals on a long-haul flight, but it might be new to you that extra snacks and meals are also available. Some American budget airlines also offer free snacks and encourage passengers to take as many as they want from a self-serve station.
And one more tip. You don’t have to stick with the usual coffee/tea option as your free drink; you can also ask for juices or tomato juice, which tastes better at high altitude, according to the scientists.
6. Cockpit visit
It might sound a bit strange, but actually, you can also visit the cockpit and meet the pilot in some cases. Especially if you’re travelling with your kid, and ask the crew politely, they will most certainly allow you to enter the cockpit when the plane is on the ground.
7. Free shuttle to your hotel
Several hotels will offer you a free shuttle from the airport, so always check with them before booking an expensive taxi or other service. They can also organize a shuttle to the city center, sparing you lots of money.
8. Free stuff from the hotel
Don’t worry if you left your toothbrush or razor at home, as most hotels will offer you free toiletries in your room, including all the necessary cosmetics. Free towels, slippers, and gowns can also be supplied, just like hair dryers or irons.
Besides these well-known free things, most hotels can also offer you a free map, a free umbrella for rainy days, and even a phone charger, so you don’t have to buy them if you forget them at home.
9. Free hotel services
A lot of accommodations offer a gym to use during your stay, and some of them also offer free classes. Most people are not focusing on workouts during a holiday, so your yoga class will likely not be super crowded. Take advantage of that.
Free room upgrades are also offered regularly, but being nice to the hotel staff will help you get one, as these comments from Reddit prove it.
- “I was checking my family into a hotel and asked about the cost to upgrade to a larger room. My sister called me to tell me that a family member’s surgery had gone well. The front desk girl looked at me and said, ‘I apologize, but I overheard the other end of the call. I’m just going to upgrade you for free. I feel like you deserve a treat!’
We got a gorgeous lofted room and, from then on, we always chose that particular chain and always go for the larger room.” © Unknown / Reddit
- “Hotels during slow times may upgrade your room free of charge. Last November, I went on a weekend getaway, and the hotel I was staying at was pretty much empty. They upgraded me to a King suite at the top of the hotel with an ocean view without me asking for it and for no additional charge. It was awesome, would’ve doubled or tripled the price of my stay had I booked that room myself.” © FreshCleanSmells / Reddit
10. Free tour guide
It can be overwhelming to discover a new city on your own, so always check if there are locals who would offer you a free tour guide. If this option is not available, you can also use free audio guides that are available in lots of places.
