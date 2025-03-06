My Parents Tried to Rob My Dying Stepmom—Karma Hit Twice as Hard

The OP came up with an update some time after her initial post. And again, there was an endless fight and drama in her family.

The woman shared, “Jane is still alive and doing surprisingly well considering the circumstances. She’s always been a fighter and although her disease has been progressing, she’s keeping a positive attitude with everything that is going on. She says she’s grateful that she was able to see everyone’s true colors before she passed so she could go into the next life knowing the truth.”

“My brothers are also doing okay, my aunt (Jane’s sister) is currently paying for them to go to therapy, and they’ve become a lot more open talking about the situation. They just turned 13, but a lot of the time it feels like I’m talking to actual adults. They’ve become really independent lately (in a good way) and aside from me driving them places, I don’t really have to do much for them anymore. Their grades aren’t super great, but they’re not failing, and considering the circumstances it could be a lot worse. They still hang out with friends, and I’m keeping an eye out for like depression symptoms and stuff.”

“The situation with my mom is as funny as it is embarrassing tbh. She spent a few weeks ignoring us, and then she tried to crawl back into my life, basically begging me to let her move in because her lease is about to expire, and she has nowhere to go. That convo went about as well as you’d think, and she ended up calling me an ungrateful person and that I couldn’t just ignore her because she’s my mom. I told her to get out of the house before I call the cops and to go back to my dad (who at that point was only coming home every few days to ‘check on us’ and grab some clothes).”

“After that she tried coming by a few times and when I wouldn’t open the door she would lose her mind and start yelling through the neighborhood. After three instances of this I finally called the cops but because I’m 17 they told me there’s a possibility that I would have to go home with her since technically I’m a minor and need to be with the custodial parent. I told them no way because I was the only one watching my brothers atm. That led to a whole thing where after a few hours my dad basically showed up, and I was allowed to stay there because there was finally an adult present, and I’d basically lived there for over a year.”

“After that, the cops firmly told my mom that if she keeps showing up and causing drama (my neighbors confirmed that she’d been there a few times screaming) that they would arrest her for trespassing since technically it was Jane’s house and not hers. She left and hasn’t tried coming to the house anymore, but for a while she would call me constantly telling me I owed her and all kinds of stuff. She’s now blocked on everything, and anything she needs to say to me gets filtered through my dad.”

“As for my dad... well, since he’s basically required to be here for another 2 months until I turn 18 we’ve basically just avoided each other. It’s not too bad though because I’ve been heavily relying on guilting him for everything to get my way. For example, he was going to contest the divorce, but I threatened to kick him out when I turn 18 if he does that, so he just signed all the paperwork for a ‘quickie divorce’ and is basically doing whatever Jane tells him to do.”

“I don’t openly disrespect him or anything (he’s still my dad) but I’ve made it clear that I have no intentions on doing anything he says ever again, and he doesn’t fight me on it. Most of the time he’s just in his room, and sometimes he’ll go back to my mom’s but only for a day or two before they argue, and she kicks him out again lol. I haven’t decided whether or not I’ll kick him out yet, and we haven’t talked about it either, so I’m kind of playing it by ear.”