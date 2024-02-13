The Story of the Conjoined Twins Who Were Successfully Separated and How They Look Now

Abbigail and Isabelle Carlsen, conjoined twins who defied the odds with a groundbreaking separation at just 6 months old. This article delves into the intricacies of the daylong operation that marked a pivotal moment in their lives and explores the incredible individuals they have become after many years.

The family learned they were conjoined before they were born.

During a routine ultrasound, Amy, the mom, sensed a disquieting shift as the technician took an unusually long time explaining the results. An ominous feeling settled in, revealing that something was amiss. The ultrasound painted a challenging picture: Abby and Belle Carlsen, the twins Jesse and Amy were eagerly anticipating, were conjoined from abdomen to chest, facing each other.



The stark reality unfolded — their chances of surviving until birth were a mere one in 100,000. Undeterred by the odds, Jesse and Amy remained resolute, determined to do everything in their power to bring their daughters into the world. On November 29th, Abby and Belle arrived, two beautiful little girls with an extraordinary connection that set them apart from their peers.

The medical team discovered a method to permanently separate them.

Dr. Moir, recognizing the complexities of Abby and Isabelle Carlsen’s conjoined condition, ordered ultrasounds and scans. As he delved deeper into the diagnostic images, his concern deepened. While each girl had her own vital organs, their hearts overlapped, pancreases joined together, intestines entangled, etc.



In response to this intricate medical puzzle, Dr. Moir orchestrated a surgical team comprising over 30 surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses. Together, they meticulously planned an operation, choreographing every minute to address the myriad challenges presented by the twins’ complex connection. After nearly 10 hours of surgery, the medical team achieved a remarkable breakthrough, successfully separating Abby and Isabelle.

They each possess distinct personalities since birth.

Abby and Belle Carlsen have been their own people with different personalities right from when they were born. Their mom, Amy Carlsen, joked that when they were connected, it was easy to buy them matching outfits — just get two and snap them together. Even though they are very close, Abby and Belle are quite different. When Belle used to cry, Abby slept, and when Abby slept, Belle slapped.



Abby was the snuggler, a more sensitive one, while Belle was hyper and liked to stay awake. They don’t want people to mix them up, and even in their classrooms, they are known as Isabelle and Abby. However, there are still little signs that show they spent a lot of time together, like grabbing each other’s hands in the mall, which they find a bit weird.

Now they are both healthy and joyful.

It’s been 19 remarkable years since the groundbreaking separation surgery. It etched its place in medical history. On May 12, Abbigail and Isabelle Carlsen marked a significant milestone as they celebrated 18 years of being successfully separated. Their 18th birthday was on November 29.