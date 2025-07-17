Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share the Red Carpet 28 Years Later—Fans Focus on One Detail

In the 1997 movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Prinze played Ray Bronson, Gellar was Helen Shriver. Prinze reprised his role in the sequel, and is now back, opposite returning costar Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays the same character, Julie James. At the premiere of the first movie, both Gellar and Prinze walked in separately, but it seems the Buffy star had one photo of them together, which she shared in her Instagram post.



In 2024, Gellar steadfastly refused to come back for the sequel, maintaining that since her character did not survive the first installment, there was no need. She had promised to be at the premiere, though, given her husband starred in it, and clearly, she kept her word.