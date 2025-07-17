Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share the Red Carpet 28 Years Later—Fans Focus on One Detail
In 1997, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. starred in the cult slasher movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer. 28 years later, the couple, who tied the knot in 2002, appeared at the premiere of the legacy sequel, and fans went gaga over the two, with many comments basically saying the same thing.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. started dated serependitiously.
Gellar and Prinze met on the set of the 1997 original I Know What You Did Last Summer. Apparently, at first the two weren’t really fans of each other, but later changed their mind. In 2000, they went on an “accidental” date, given they were supposed to dine with a third person, who didn’t show up.
By 2001, they were engaged and tied the knot on September 1, 2002. In September 2009, they became first-time parents to daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze, and then again in September, this time 2012, they welcomed their son, Rocky James Prinze.
In 2025, they will celebrate 23 years of a marriage and 25 years of a relationship. No wonder fans are saying, “I love how they love each other!”
Gellar is now 48, while Prinze is 49. Despite the 25 years that they have been together, the love between them seems strong. Gellar recently shared a post of her attending the premieres of the 1997 movie and the 2025 one, with Prinze, and it seems fans were completely blown away. As one fan wrote, “Now this is the 28 Years Later I love to see!”
Yet another added, “Fun fact: they actually met on I Know What You Did Last Summer, now 28 years later & still rocking. Talk about relationships GOALS!”
Even Reese Witherspoon, who co-starred with Gellar in Cruel Intentions, gushed, “Makes me so happy!” The 1997 slasher flick also starred Witherspoon’s ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, who was married to her in 1998 before they divorced in 2008.
Fans gush about the couple’s youthful looks.
In the 1997 movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Prinze played Ray Bronson, Gellar was Helen Shriver. Prinze reprised his role in the sequel, and is now back, opposite returning costar Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays the same character, Julie James. At the premiere of the first movie, both Gellar and Prinze walked in separately, but it seems the Buffy star had one photo of them together, which she shared in her Instagram post.
In 2024, Gellar steadfastly refused to come back for the sequel, maintaining that since her character did not survive the first installment, there was no need. She had promised to be at the premiere, though, given her husband starred in it, and clearly, she kept her word.
The couple arrived for the July 18 premiere in amazing style, with their outfits complementing each other. Gellar rocked a stunning Oscar de la Renta strapless butterfly-embroidered mini dress, baby blue, navy blue, and bright orange details. Prinze looked dapper in a relaxed navy blue linen suit, worn with a white tee.
A smitten fan quipped, “This is how you age when you’re unproblematic.” Most seemed to agree on how good they looked together, as one wrote, “They seem like the real deal. They both look even better than they did back then.”
Fans eagerly await the movie, as one declared, “This is going to be the movie of the summer!” Here’s what the trailer looks like...
Clearly, fans notice the love between the lovebirds loud and clear, and feel they are absolute couple goals. Just like the love between Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shay Smith!