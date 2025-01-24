“At 55, the Bikini Needs to Go,” Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Curves in a Sultry Bikini, People Are Divided

Jennifer Lopez wowed her fans with bold new photos she posted on Instagram Thursday. The 55-year-old icon flaunted her stunning physique in a black string bikini with gold accents, emphasizing her toned abs and impressive curves.

Jennifer Lopez spent the festive season in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying a snowy retreat. She was joined by her mother, Guadalupe, sister Lynda, manager Benny Medina, and a team of music producers and stylists. In her post, she wrote, “We’ll be back, Aspen.”

J.Lo posted a festive montage on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her holiday celebrations with loved ones.

One standout moment featured her bold, country-inspired look, highlighted by striking shots of her in a sleek black bikini. She paired the outfit with a statement cowboy hat and cozy furry boots, effortlessly combining daring glamour with rustic flair. Bold makeup and gold accessories added the finishing touches to her eye-catching style.

The stunning star spent her time in Colorado, while her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, reportedly celebrated the holidays with his former wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. A close source revealed that the family came together for Christmas, emphasizing, “It’s all for the kids.”

People online were ecstatic about the photos J.Lo shared, filling the comments section with admiration and praise. One fan commented, “Wow, stunning!! Beautiful skin!” Another wrote, “She really bounced back and looks beautiful! Happy New Year, Jennifer. Keep moving forward and enjoying life.”



Despite her gorgeous figure, the photos drew mixed reactions, with some viewers expressing that they might have gone too far. One person wrote, “Embarrassing. You’re 55,” while another commented, “At 55, the string bikini needs to go.”



Speculation also arose that the photos were an intentional effort to catch Ben’s attention. Another questioned, “How desperate is this?” while one commenter observed, “Doesn’t she realize that all these thirsty pics make her look lonely and desperate? This behavior is extremely unattractive.”

A third wrote, ’’She needs to act like a mother, and get over herself’!’